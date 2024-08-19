US Presidential Election | Republican senator: Trump is in danger of losing the election

US presidential election|Republican Senator Lindsey Graham does not believe that personal insults against Kamala Harris will help Trump win the election.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham considered the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in danger of losing the presidential election in November if he continues to make personal attacks on the Democratic Party candidate Terrible Harris against.

Graham commented on the issue on a US channel on NBC’s show on Sunday.

In Graham’s opinion, Trump’s campaign would benefit from focusing on politics instead of personal qualities.

“If we argue about politics, he wins. But Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election,” Graham said on the show.

Trump has repeatedly gone personal in his campaign when talking about Harris. Among other things, Trump has commented on Harris’ appearance and questioned Harris’ way of expressing his ethnic background.

At a campaign meeting held in Pennsylvania last Saturday, Trump, among other things mocked Harris laughed and called this a “favor”. Trump also said he looks better than Harris.

Next week, Trump claimed that the audience seen in the photos of Harris’s campaign event was created by artificial intelligence and that there was really “no one” there.

Graham’s in addition, many other prominent Republicans have also criticized Trump’s campaign for getting too personal.

For example, last week the runner-up in the Republican primaries, the governor of South Carolina and the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley quoth Fox News in the interview that Trump’s campaign should focus on the essentials.

“This campaign is not going to win by talking about the size of the audiences. And this campaign is not going to win by talking about what race Kamala Harris represents or whether Harris is stupid,” Haley said.