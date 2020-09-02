On the evening of the presidential election in the United States, November 3, only 15% of the postal votes will be counted. The others will be in the days that follow and this is where Democrat Joe Biden’s score should go up. When all the votes are counted, we could go, according to projections, from 408 voters for Donald Trump to 130 and, for Joe Biden, to 204 against 334.

Behind the postal vote would hide a large number of Democratic voters. 80% of Donald Trump’s supporters prefer to vote in the flesh, while 58% of Joe Biden’s supporters wish to vote remotely. But nothing is over yet. It will all depend on how opinions evolve.