US Presidential Election | “Princess Kamala waves a magic wand and poof” – This is how the conservative media in the USA robs Harris and his weaknesses

US presidential election|The US conservative media have raised the bar especially on Kamala Harris’s financial expertise and failure to clarify the border situation.

of the United States Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris has gotten his campaign up and running in a few weeks.

At the same time, the American conservative media in particular has highlighted the failures and weaknesses of the stubborn Harris.

In recent days, Harris has been attacked, among other things, for avoiding the media. Harris’s financial know-how and the handling of the border crisis, which was part of his plot, have also played a role.

Conservative Fox News – news channel has highlighted in recent days that Harris has not held press conferences or given interviews since he unexpectedly became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Harris and his campaign team have defended themselves by saying that Harris is still scheduled to be interviewed in August.

“I’ve talked to my team, I want to get the interview done before the end of the month,” Harris said after his campaign event in Michigan, according to Fox News.

During his campaign, Harris has received only a handful of questions from the media, Fox News reports.

Spontaneous media appearances are not Harris’s strongest skill, a professor of American studies Mikko Saikku from the University of Helsinki states.

“Harris has let the media take care of creating leverage. So far, he has put himself in a very small position. So far, he has not given interviews, which are highly expected of him.”

Fox The News joked over the weekend that Harris wants to control the price of food. The channel’s political commentator Jesse Watters called Harris as “Princess Kamala”, who uses her magic wand to dictate how much any food costs.

“The princess just waves her wand and poof, a loaf of bread costs $250,” Watters quipped.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters made fun of Kamala Harris’ financial expertise. Screenshot from Fox News website.

Harris’s the economic guidelines have also been criticized in the conservative National Review -in leaf. The magazine drew attention to, among other things, Harris’s campaign promise about food prices.

Harris has called on Congress to enact a ban that would require food companies to keep their prices under control. It would be a federal ban.

If the high prices are due to corporate greed, Harris admits that there has been a failure to enforce the law under Biden, National Review writes.

“Republicans are trying to label Harris guilty of all the failures of the Biden era, and certainly inflation, for example. To that, Harris can say that it has been more the responsibility of the president,” says Professor Saikku.

According to Saiku, for example, the promise of price restrictions set for food companies is one of Harris’ ways to make a difference to the inflationary trend of the Biden era.

Harris has even been criticized for running a “communist system”, says The American Conservative -leaf. Especially Harris’ rival, the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Harris of this.

“You will all be thrown into a communist system,” Trump has said.

“You are thrown into a system where everyone receives health care. He [Harris] advocates the death of the American dream”.

In his campaign, Harris has presented more help getting government-subsidized health care.

Harris’s According to Saiku, political ideas are generally “quite left-wing”.

“Harris is from California, which is a liberal state.”

Although Harris’s ideas on, for example, public health care seem leftist in the eyes of Republicans, Harris generally tries to tone down many of his opinions, Saikku says.

According to Saiku, this often happens to presidential election candidates, because the candidates want to get as many mobile voters as possible into their camp.

Financial plans in addition, Harris’s actions regarding the US southern border are receiving criticism.

“- – Kamala Harris is responsible for our current border crisis,” a conservative tabloid New York Post wrote over the weekend.

The claim is related to the task Biden gave to Harris to find out why people come across the US border from Latin America. According to Republicans, Harris has not succeeded in his mission.

According to Saiku, Trump’s campaign will strongly highlight the immigration issue.

“This is what Harris has to answer. Of course, it can be discussed what his official position in the management of border issues has been, but in general, the people of the United States liked it as his property,” Saikku says.

His campaign According to Saiku, Harris also has to answer questions about why he participated in covering up the deteriorating condition of the sitting president, Joe Biden.

According to Saiku, the Republicans were very surprised when Biden’s vice president became the presidential candidate.

“Harris’s election, and especially the subsequent increase in Democratic support, clearly came as a shock to Republicans despite everything. The Democrats’ extremely quick change of power shocked Trump’s campaign,” says Saikku.

“Harris has gotten an amazingly good boost for his campaign. On the other hand, he still has a place on the screen in front of him.”