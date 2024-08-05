US presidential election|Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told comedian Roseanne Barr about the New York mystery in a video posted on the X-message service.

of the United States presidential elections have never been short of surprising twists and turns, and last week was no exception.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.70, said in a video posted on Sunday by the X-message service that he threw the carcass of a female bear cub into New York’s world-famous Central Park a decade ago.

Kennedy told his story about a decade ago mystery comedian For Roseanne Barr with a homemade cell phone video. According to Kennedy, The New Yorker, a magazine favored by American cultural circles, had been tipped off about the strange story, which apparently is why he decided to go public, the British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC reports.

Kennedy’s according to that, in the fall of 2014, he had been driving his car north of the New York metropolis near the city of Goshen, when the woman driving in front of him had collided with a bear cub. Kennedy had stopped and put the carcass of the bear that had died in the collision into his trunk, intending to skin the animal. He also said that he had thought of harvesting the animal’s meat to eat.

However, Kennedy had to make it to the airport, which is why, according to his words, he did not have time to take the bear carcass home. So he ended up taking it to Central Park in Manhattan, New York.

According to Kennedy, there were a number of people in his car, some of whom had consumed alcohol. The group came up with the idea to leave the bear in the park with the old bicycle that was also in Kennedy’s trunk.

In this way, an attempt was made to create the impression that the bear had died after being hit by a bicycle. According to Kennedy, there had been news about many bicycle accidents during the event, some of which had led to people’s deaths.

The dead bear gave birth to a peculiar urban story, which was told in several stories in local, in the national and in international in the media. The mystery was only solved on Sunday with Kennedy’s video.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigned in Annapolis, Maryland last November.

Kennedy is running for president of the United States in the November elections. He is only supported a few percent of American voters.

The main candidates in the election are the Republican ex-president Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Terrible Harris.

Kennedy is the assassinated former attorney general by Robert F. Kennedy the son of the assassinated former president John F. Kennedy nephew.

Kennedy has become known, for example, for cultivating conspiracy theories related to the corona pandemic and vaccines. Many of his relatives have announcedthat they won’t vote for Kennedy for president.