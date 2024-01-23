US Presidential Election | Predictions predict a victory for Trump in the New Hampshire primaries

American the news agency AP's prediction is good for the former US president For Donald Trump victory in the primary elections of the Republican party in the state of New Hampshire, reports Reuters. CNN, NBC News and the Edison Research Institute also predict a victory for Trump.

Most polling stations in the state closed at 7:00 p.m. local time. The remaining polling stations closed an hour later.

The final voting results are expected early Wednesday morning Finnish time.

The news is updated.