An ABC News / Washington Post poll in Minnesota before the US presidential election in November found that Election Democratic candidate Joe Biden could have a 57% -41% lead over President Donald Trump. Two more polls in Minnesota have also put Biden up 9 points in his poll over the past few weeks by CBS News / YouGov and New York Times / Siena College.The Trump campaign has invested heavily in Minnesota to strengthen its position. Trump lost by 1.5 points here. It is believed that Trump’s campaign has not had much effect here and may be the situation will change in the coming month. However, there is also the possibility that Biden beats Trump.

Lead near Biden in many states

CNN’s report states that Biden has a 5-8 point lead over the conditions where Trump won four years ago – such as Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden may have 290 electoral votes, including him and Hillary Clinton’s winning states. There are also states like Florida and North Carolina where Biden has the edge and with this he may have 330 electoral votes.

Biden looks much further

The special thing is that there is a lot of hype in states like Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. Biden’s chances of winning are being expressed here. If Biden wins, he may have more than 340 electoral votes. If they win in all four, then this figure can cross 400. According to the model of FiveThirtyEight, Biden has a 45% chance of winning 340 electoral votes while Trump has a 25% chance of winning the election.