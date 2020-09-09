The presidential electoral battle in America seems to be even more interesting. In the pre-election poll, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is seen overtaking Republican candidate Donald Trump. FiveThirtyEight survey reveals Biden’s chances of winning. However, even in these polls, it is clearly being said that in the 2016 election, Democrat Cadre Hillary Clinton was ahead and at the same time, the dice was turned.Electoral analyst FiveThirtyEight has polled in a special way. It saw 40,000 times through dummy elections to see who wins the most. For this, different factors were noticed. A sample of 100 polls found that Joe Biden won 77 times while Trump won only 23 times. At the same time, Democrats are 80% likely to win 47–54 seats in the Senate.

American President’s salary is so many times more than Indian President, 17 types of allowances are available

Biden ahead by huge margins in many states

According to the survey, in states like Columbia, Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, Maryland, New York, Washington, Rhode Island, Joe Biden has a clear edge. Trump has been seen in states such as Nebraska, Wyoming, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Idaho, North Dakota, Kentucky. At the same time, when it comes to popular vote, Biden can get 52.8% and Trump can get 45.9% of the vote.

Learn how to elect the President of the world’s most powerful country, 5 important things

Electoral vote (out of 538)

Biden likely to get more votes from people

Trump is 12 more likely to get people to vote, while Biden has 88%. At the same time, Trump had an 8% chance of getting more than 50% of the vote and Biden had an 83% chance. Trump has less than one percent chance of winning by an overwhelming majority and Biden’s chances of winning less than 30 percent. Experts also believe that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg may also have a decisive impact on the election.