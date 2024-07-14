US Presidential Election | Poll: 10 percent of Americans ready to use force to prevent Trump from becoming president

US presidential election|Trump’s firing is the result of significant support for political violence, says a political scientist at the University of Chicago.

Nationwide a survey in the United States shows that political violence is gaining support among some respondents, says The New York Times.

Ten percent of respondents to the survey were of the opinion that the use of force is permissible if it is used to prevent the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump from becoming president.

A third of those who shared this opinion also said they owned a gun.

Inquiry of Americans’ attitudes toward political violence was conducted last month. The research was done by a political scientist from the University of Chicago Robert Pape.

Trump was shot on Saturday in Pennsylvania during his campaign rally. So the survey was done before the shooting took place.

Seven percent of those who responded to the survey, on the other hand, said they supported force, so that Trump could be returned to the presidency. Half of them said they owned a gun.

A survey commissioned by Pape has studied Americans’ attitudes towards political violence since January 2021.

After Trump’s shooting on Saturday, Pape commented to The New York Times that the shooting was the result of significant support for political violence. He also said such attacks have increased in the United States against members of Congress of both parties, as well as federal officials and national leaders.