Wednesday, July 31, 2024
US Presidential Election | Politico: Kamala Harris will announce her vice presidential candidacy by Tuesday

July 31, 2024
in World Europe
US Presidential Election | Politico: Kamala Harris will announce her vice presidential candidacy by Tuesday
According to Politico, Harris is scheduled to hold his first joint campaign rally with his vice presidential running mate on Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

of the United States vice president and likely Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris will announce his vice presidential candidate by Tuesday. Tells about it Politicowho says he was informed about it by the Harris campaign.

According to Politico, Harris is scheduled to hold his first joint campaign rally with his vice presidential running mate on Tuesday in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After this, the duo is supposed to tour seven states in the equator within four days.

Harris told reporters on Tuesday that he has not yet decided on his running mate.

