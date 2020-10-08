On form, the debate for the US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence took place in calm Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nothing to do with that between the heads of the septuagenarian list Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Republican Vice President Mike Pence even congratulated Democrat Kamala Harris on the journey of this woman of Indo-Jamaican origin who became attorney general and then senator for California.

Everyone has loyally defended their number one, each in their own style. Kamala Harris, 55, has been very combative, attacking the Trump administration for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Pence, 61, more reserved, defended with conviction and to his last entrenchments his President Donald Trump. Both did not often respond directly to questions put to them.

