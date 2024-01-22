US Presidential Election | People are advised not to vote on calls that use Joe Biden's voice

The White House has confirmed that the robocalls are fake.

of New Hampshire state voters have been approached by phone with robocalls urging them not to vote in Tuesday's primary, says NBC News.

According to the US media, the president of the United States is on robocalls For Joe Biden the fake voice is urging people to skip Tuesday's election and save their votes for November, although people who vote in the primary can also vote in the final presidential election next fall.

“Voting on Tuesday will only enable Republicans to get elected Donald Trump again. Your vote will count in November, not this Tuesday,” the call states, according to NBC News.

According to NBC News, authorities are investigating the incident.

“Although the voice of the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, based on preliminary information, this message appears to be artificially produced,” the local prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the attorney general's office, the messages appear to be an illegal attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire primary. Voters have been instructed to ignore the calls.

So far, it is unclear who is behind the calls. The campaign team of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has denied being behind the incident.

Robocalls are automated calls that play a pre-recorded message read by a human or machine voice. The authorities can make use of robocalls for emergencies, for example. Increasingly, however, it is an advertising or scam call.

Calls made to recipients falsely appear to be the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party by Kathy Sullivan from a personal number, NBC News reports.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has confirmed that the calls are fake. Biden's campaign team has criticized the seizure as an attempt to undermine free and fair elections.

in New Hampshire will be voted on Tuesday in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. The Democratic primary is virtually meaningless, as no caucuses are nominated from the state because the state's Democrats disagreed with the parent party's decision to not start the primary until later in South Carolina.

Because of this, there is not even a self-evident presidential candidate on the ballots Joe Biden name already printed. According to polls, two-thirds of voters plan to write it on the ballot by hand.

The Republican Party's presidential race changed over the weekend when Florida's governor Ron DeSantis said he was giving up the race. He said in a video message published on the X message service on Sunday that he supports Trump.

In the Iowa caucuses that started the presidential race, DeSantis received the second most voters after Trump at the beginning of the week. The former UN ambassador came in third place in Iowa Nikki Haley. Haley is expected to do better in New Hampshire than in Iowa.

No candidate has ever succeeded in becoming the party's presidential nominee without first winning one of the first two states.