US Presidential Election | Pence is expected to challenge Trump in the race for the Republican nomination

Stateside of the former vice president Mike Pence is expected to announce his intention to run for president next week. The US media reported on the matter on Wednesday. According to the media, Pence is supposed to start his campaign next Wednesday in Iowa.

The 63-year-old Pence would challenge in the race for the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump’s76, whose vice president he served from 2017 to 2021.

Pence remained a loyal supporter of Trump until Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and the Democrats Joe Biden election victory.

In March of this year, Pence said that history will judge Trump for his actions in occupying the country’s congressional building in Epiphany 2021. According to Pence, Trump was wrong when he claimed that the vice president could overturn the result of the presidential election.

“His irresponsible remarks put my family and everyone in the Capitol that day at risk,” Pence said.

from Indiana native Pence is known, among other things, as a devout Christian and a passionate opponent of abortion.

The governor of Florida, for example, has also signed up for the Republican presidential candidate race Ron DeSantis, 44. Trump is considered the early favorite to be the party’s presidential candidate. DeSantis, on the other hand, is estimated to be his strongest challenger.

The next presidential election in the United States is scheduled for November next year. 80-year-old Biden has said that he plans to run for office again.