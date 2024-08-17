US presidential election|Kamala Harris has won the favor of voters in four southern states that are central to the outcome of the presidential election.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris has closed the gap on the Republican presidential nominee to Donald Trump in four US so-called sun belt states, says The New York Times (NYT) recent poll.

In Arizona, Harris leads Trump 50-45 among likely voters, and in North Carolina, where Trump won four years ago, Harris leads 49-47.

In Nevada, Trump is just ahead by 48-47 percent, and in Georgia, Trump is ahead of Harris by 50-46 percent.

Harris has pressed Trump in areas whose voters still clearly favored Trump over the then-Democratic presidential candidate in May Joe Biden in exchange for. At that time, Trump led Biden by 50 to 41 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

When averaging the results obtained in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina from the 8th to the 15th in surveys conducted in August, Harris and Trump are tied at 48 percent.

The new ones polls provide more evidence that Harris is appealing to voters who in previous months were hesitant to support Biden. These are especially younger, black and female voters, NYT says.

Last week NYT’s opinion polls found itthat Harris is narrowly leading Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which are very central to the outcome of the presidential election.

The Sun Belt states are also important in the referendum and could provide Harris with an alternative way to collect the 270 electoral votes needed to win.