US Presidential Election | NY Times poll: Trump clearly more popular than Biden

President Joe Biden the attempt to convince voters of his leadership abilities has not yet yielded results, states the US newspaper The New York Times based on his survey.

In a survey organized with Siena College, the newspaper asked who the respondents would vote for if the US presidential elections were held now and the candidates were Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 48 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Trump and 43 percent for Biden.

Primary elections are currently underway in the United States, where voters say who they want to be their party's candidate.

Earlier this week, both Republicans and Democrats organized primary election in Michigan. Democrat Biden and Republican Trump were declared the winners. It is not yet completely certain that they will be chosen as the presidential candidates of their parties, but it is very likely.

The NY Times according to the results of a recent survey, dissatisfaction with Biden's presidential years is evident.

For example, only one in four respondents feel that the United States is going in the right direction. In addition, the vast majority of respondents think that the country's economy is in bad shape.

47 percent of the respondents think that Biden has not performed the presidential duties as desired – and according to the newspaper, this is the highest number that has appeared in the NY Times and Siena polls during Biden's term.

The magazine according to the poll, offers several warning signs for the Biden campaign. One of them is that this has failed to sufficiently unite Democrats, unlike Trump, Republicans, even in the middle of the primaries.

The poll also found that Biden's support has waned in constituencies traditionally considered reliable Democratic supporters.

According to the survey, 97 percent of those who said they also voted for him in the 2020 presidential election plan to vote for Trump. None of his voters said they would vote for Biden.

Instead, 83 percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020 plan to vote for him in the next election, and 10 percent say they now support Trump instead of Biden.

The newspaper reminds us that there is still time for a lot to happen before the elections held in November. For example, a total of 91 criminal charges have been brought against Trump in several different trials.

Next Tuesday is so-called Super Tuesday in the United States. That's when primary elections are held in a large part of the country's states.

The NY Times survey was conducted at the end of February. It surveyed 980 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Correction March 2 at 9:05 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that one in four respondents felt that the United States is not going in the right direction. In fact, one in four respondents feel that the United States is headed in the right direction.