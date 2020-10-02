US presidential election Nuclear-guided planes took off just before Trump’s announcement – timing raised speculation about the purpose of the flights

Simultaneous flights of these military planes are not in themselves unusual at all.

The United States planes to control nuclear weapons took to the air half an hour before the president Donald Trump reported his coronavirus infection. The matter was discovered by a resident of Hawaii Tim Hogan, who reported the matter on a messaging service on Twitter.

Hogan published his observations on the movements of E-6B Mercury aircraft at 7.19 Finnish time. Trump tweeted about his coronavirus infection at 7.54 Finnish time.

Trump had said he was expecting the results of his test a couple of hours earlier, at 5.44 Finnish time. Based on this, Hogan guessed to start monitoring nuclear weapons control aircraft.

The aviation journalist Forbes also tells about it on his blog.

Event is not in itself rare. Last October, for example, an aviation enthusiast noticed found these machines in the air as many as six at a time. E-6B aircraft have been manufactured 16.

Deputy Director of the Open Nuclear Project, which specializes in nuclear threat monitoring Melissa Hanham drew attention, however, to the fact that two E-6Bs took off: one on the east coast of the United States and one on the west coast.

Hanham considered it possible that the timing was meant to be reminiscent of the U.S. nuclear weapons power. He considers that such a reminder would be in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Defense.

Open Former member of the Bellingcat network specializing in source information, current editor of visual investigative journalism for The New York Times Christiaan Triebert instead, he thought it was still a routine flight. He fatthat if Friday flights are included, the last month during which the E-6B aircraft with identification code AE0414 has been in the air On the 19th and E-6B with identification code AE0415 On the 16th.

The data appears to be monitoring military aviation Ads-b.nl date.

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto In turn, he wrote on Twitter that he has received confirmation that the flights had been planned even before the news of Trump ‘s illness.

Boeingin manufactured E-6B aircraft belong to the U.S. Navy. They have communication systems to control nuclear submarines as well as intercontinental nuclear missiles.

The U.S. President’s wartime flying command system includes several other planes and types of planes designed to receive various commands and control various functions in the air, if the situation required them to be shared by the President and his administration from the President’s Air Force One.

System was originally developed specifically for the nuclear threat, but it can also be exploited in other threat situations if, for some reason, command systems on U.S. soil could not be used.

The machines are commonly referred to in the United States Doomsday planes that is, the machines of doomsday.

President Trump’s coronavirus infection by no means means he is jumping on a plane and responding to the threat of nuclear war.

Nuclear power the president’s state of health is a serious matter, not least because the president is monitored around the clock by an air force officer tasked with carrying and guarding a bag, or bags, called “nuclear weapons football” that contain U.S. nuclear weapon system launch codes.

If necessary, the president must be able to give commands for the use of nuclear weapons in an emergency, even in minutes. Therefore, his state of health must be sufficient for rapid solutions.

The possible spread of coronavirus infection in the presidential chain of command may also be a concern. If the President is unable to perform his duties due to illness, the Constitution provides that they shall be taken over by the Vice-President.

Vice President, Donald Trump Mike Pence was working near Trump this week before Trump ‘s infection was diagnosed, so on Friday day there was still no certainty as to whether Pence had become infected himself.