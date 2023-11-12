US Presidential Election | NOW: Trump is planning significant tightening of immigration policy

According to The New York Times, legal battles are expected if Trump’s plans come true.

of the United States former president Donald Trump is planning significant tightening of US immigration policy if he is elected president in next year’s election, reported by The New York Times (NYT). Trump’s plans would sharply limit both legal and illegal immigration. According to the article, the scope of Trump’s plans has no comparison in modern American history.

According to an article published on Saturday, Trump wants to revive the border policy of his first term as president. This includes, among other things, the ban on the entry of people from certain Muslim countries. During Trump’s presidency, entry bans were also imposed in the name of restrictions regarding the coronavirus. In the future, Trump would like to impose entry bans based on other infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis.

According to The New York Times, Trump would like to increase the deportation of people staying in the country illegally by investing in surveillance. According to the article, Trump plans to deport millions of people a year. To ease the pressure on the authorities, Trump would like to build huge camps where people could be detained while they await entry decisions and deportation flights. According to the article, mass deportations would lead to social and economic turmoil in the United States.

Trump’s according to the article, the plans would also instruct the authorities to expand the ideological screening of visa applicants. This would mean, for example, that the visas of foreign students who participated in anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian demonstrations would be at risk of being revoked. The United States is one of the world’s most popular study destinations for international students.

In addition, persons temporarily living and working in the United States who have entered the United States from countries deemed unsafe could have their special status revoked. The same would apply to people who have entered the US temporarily for humanitarian reasons. The situation would affect, among other things, tens of thousands of Afghans who fled Afghanistan after the extremist Taliban took over the country in August 2021.

Donald Trump campaigning in Claremont, New Hampshire on November 11.

The New York Times interviewed several Trump advisers for an article published on Saturday. Trump’s team guided the interview questions, especially Trump’s advisor To Stephen Millerwho is expected to take a leading position in the Trump administration if Trump becomes president of the United States again next year.

According to Miller, all of Trump’s plans are based on already existing regulations and laws. However, according to The New York Times, legal battles could be expected if Trump’s plans were to be implemented.

REPUBLICANS nominate their presidential candidate after the primaries next July, and the Democrats in August. President With Joe Biden there are currently three and Trump has eight competitors seeking the nomination.

According to an opinion poll commissioned by CNN, half of registered voters in the United States would vote for former President Donald Trump if Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden were running.