US Presidential Election | NOW: This is how Kamala Harris convinced the Democrats in 48 hours

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kamala Harris quickly gained the support of Democratic politicians. Harris called hundreds of Democrats and secured 3,100 caucus delegates behind him. Biden’s campaign funneled $96 million to Harris’ campaign. Obama is expected to publicly announce his support for Harris’ campaign soon.

Days it’s almost four, and the Democratic presidential campaign is completely different than it was last weekend.

Vice president Terrible Harris quickly got key Democratic politicians behind his candidacy right away Joe Biden after Sunday’s waiver announcement.

The New York Times (NYT) has found out how Harris and the core group of his campaign secured a sufficient number of caucus representatives, or delegates, behind Harris in less than 48 hours. Dozens of people belonging to Harris’ inner circle of Democrats have been interviewed in the investigation.

On Sunday On July 21 at 20:45 Finnish time, Biden announced that he is withdrawing from the presidential race.

That same morning, Biden had told his vice president of his decision, The New York Times tells.

First thing in the morning, Kamala Harris immediately convened her core group of advisers at her home at the Naval Observatory. The invitation went out at short notice, and it didn’t say what it was about.

In the meeting, everything was prepared so that one minute after Biden’s announcement, Harris’ team would be ready to start.

Before this, a list of the most important Democrats to call had been prepared. Harris immediately started calling himself through the most important names on the list.

“I wanted to catch up with you today,” Harris said over and over into the phone. That’s exactly how the five Democrats who received the call say Harris started his call.

On Sunday at 21:13, Joe Biden announced in X that he supports Vice President Harris for the Democratic nomination. Biden’s campaign funneled $96 million to the Harris campaign and provided 1,300 campaign workers.

At 23:48, the changes had been submitted to the federal election authorities.

Kamala Harris spoke for the first time as a likely presidential candidate in the Libra state of Wisconsin.

Harris called former Democratic presidents and many of his potential rivals, such as Michigan Gov. To Gretchen Whitmerto the governor of Illinois To JB Pritzkerto the Governor of Pennsylvania For Josh Shapiroa senator For Bernie Sanders and to the leaders of the Democratic congressional groups.

After his unsuccessful election debate at the end of June, Joe Biden had made twenty phone calls to his party colleagues in ten days. Kamala Harris made about a hundred phone calls in ten hours.

While Harris was on the phone, advisers began contacting caucuses and changing the Biden-Harris campaign to the Harris campaign.

During the campaign work, pizza and salad were ordered to the Naval Observatory from a restaurant called Andy’s, according to NYT. Harris is said to have wanted anchovies as a filling.

48 hours during the period, Kamala Harris had cleared her way of potential competitors and secured 3,100 of the 4,000 party convention representatives behind her, reports the news agency AP. At the same time, the campaign had collected 126 million dollars in donations to its election fund.

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin for her campaign launch, which was attended by 3,500 people – more than at any event on Biden’s campaign tour.

More than 3,000 supporters of Kamala Harris attended the first campaign event in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Democrats had been holding their breath for months when President Biden appeared in public.

The tension started to dissipate quickly, as Kamala Harris got down to business with vigor. Many Democrats were relieved that campaigning could be started on behalf of a person whose abilities were really believed in.

Although there were many supporters of other possible candidates in the crowd, it was known that if Kamala Harris was not selected as a candidate, a very important group of voters for the Democrats, i.e. black American women, would get nervous.

That was one reason many Democrats were willing to accept Harris despite potential differences of opinion.

Also Former President of the United States Bill Clinton and former foreign minister Hillary Clinton received a call from Kamala Harris.

According to NYT’s sources, both Clintons emphasized that the sooner the Democrats get their forces together, the better the party’s chances are for the Republicans Donald Trump against.

Information is still awaited on who will be the chief strategist for Kamala Harris’s campaign. There have been speculations David Plouffe and Jim Messina the names. Plouffe led Barack Obama’s successful campaign in 2008 and Messina in 2012.

The two of you During the day, Harris was showered with expressions of support from key Democratic politicians.

However, one, perhaps the most important, is still missing.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama has yet to publicly state his support for Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination and for President of the United States.

US channel NBC’s however, it is about the tactics of Harris and Obama. According to its information, Obama plans to publicly announce his support for Harris’ campaign soon, and that he has already shown his support several times privately.

According to NBC’s sources, Obama wants to step into the limelight and express his support for Harris at the most opportune moment. For example, Obama did not want the announcement to draw attention From Joe Biden’s Wednesday night speech.

Obama is expected to appear at one of Harris’ upcoming campaign events in the near future.

According to NBC, too Michelle Obama supports Harris. It is estimated that the Obamas will be a strong pillar of support for Harris throughout the fall and will work specifically to unify the Democratic Party during the campaign.