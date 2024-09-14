US presidential election | NOW: The result of the US presidential election may not be known on election day

US presidential election|A change in Americans’ voting habits threatens to delay the counting of voting results.

of the United States the final results of the presidential election may have to wait longer this year.

of The New York Times (NYT), Americans have changed their voting habits in recent years and have shifted to prefer voting by mail.

Counting postal votes takes longer than counting votes cast in person at a polling station on election day. A delay in the counting of votes does not necessarily mean that there are problems in the counting of votes per se. The process may be delayed by the strict security arrangements related to the counting of votes.

On election night, Tuesday, November 5, it may not yet be clear which of the candidates is going to win the election. According to NYT, the first published results can give a misleading picture of whether the Republicans will win the election Donald Trump or the Democrats Terrible Harris.

The competition between the candidates also seems to be very tight.

Voice mail counting is a multi-step process, where, for example, voters’ signatures must be verified and it must be ensured that the person has not tried to vote at the polling station as well.

In 2020, Trump considered the delayed vote counting as a sign of electoral fraud against him. In that case, Trump based his argument on early results that showed he was leading Joe Biden in important states. After the vote count was completed, Trump accused the Democrats of rigging the election in favor of Biden.

According to NYT, the reason for the reversal of the results was that the supporters of the Democrats had voted more actively by mail, so it took more time for their votes to be counted.

This year, the results are not expected to be delayed as much as in 2020. At that time, the election was held on Tuesday, November 3, but Biden’s victory was not confirmed until Saturday of the same week. The increased popularity of the 2020 postal vote was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.