US Presidential Election | Now George Clooney turned his back on Biden

US presidential election|Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC that only Biden can decide whether to run.

of the United States for president, the Democrats to Joe Biden in recent weeks, the pressure to carefully consider his possible presidential candidacy increased again on Wednesday.

American magazine The New York Times posted on Wednesday by the actor George Clooney written opinion piece in which he asks Biden to drop out of the race.

Clooney reminds readers that he is a Democrat and a longtime, staunch supporter of Biden.

“I love Joe Biden. But we need a new candidate,” Clooney writes.

Biden’s approval ratings plummeted after he faced off against the former president Donald Trump’s at the end of June in the election debate.

Many representatives of his own party have since signed up to support Biden’s withdrawal.

On Wednesday, a New York congressman also signed up to support Biden’s withdrawal Pat Ryan, tells The New York Times.

Congressional former Speaker of the House of Commons, a Democrat Nancy Pelosi commented on the MSNBC channel Morning Joe – in his morning program about Biden’s possible candidacy.

Pelosi was asked if she would support Biden, who turns 82 this year, if he runs again.

“Biden will decide for himself whether he will run for office. We encourage him to make his decision because time is running out,” Pelosi said.

The former speaker of the lower house of the US Congress, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, attended the evening event of the NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Pelosi was also asked directly if she wants Biden to run. According to Pelosi, discussions about Biden’s future should be postponed until next week, as the president is currently hosting the NATO summit in Washington.

“I want him to do exactly what he chooses to do,” Pelosi said.

“Whatever he decides, we accept it. I think it would be really important that he now gets to host the NATO summit after his decision.”

Pelosi also said she was “very proud” of Biden.

Among other things, an American magazine The New York Times interpreted Pelosi’s comments as hinting that Biden should consider his candidacy.

of Colorado of the senator About Michael Bennett became the first Democratic senator on Tuesday to publicly announce that he does not believe Biden will win the election again.

Bennett justified the issue in the US media According to CNN with June’s catastrophic election debate. At the same time, Bennett said that he thinks Trump is going to win the election “perhaps overwhelmingly”.

Already in the past, there are among others among those in favor of giving up Biden’s candidacy democrat congressmen.