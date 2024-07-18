US Presidential Election | No more “free rides” to countries, said JD Vance at the Republican caucus

US presidential election|Vice presidential candidate Vance, known as a critic of support for Ukraine, did not raise the issue in his debut speech, but said that allied countries must take responsibility.

Stateside the Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance opened his debut speech at the Milwaukee caucus by saying that instead of a day of celebration, this day could have been a day of heartache.

“For the past eight years, the president Donald Trump has given his all to fight for the American people. He didn’t need politics, but politics needed him. As he stood there on the field in Pennsylvania, all of America stood with him. He urged us to fight. To ask what our country needs from us,” Vance said of last Saturday’s assassination attempt.

“They called him a tyrant who must be stopped at all costs. But what did he do after being targeted by an assassination attempt? He appealed for national unity. Then Trump flew to Milwaukee and continued to work,” Vance said.

Vance spent a large part of his speaking time talking about Donald Trump and praising him, and only when he went further did he start talking more about himself and his politics.

Ukrainian Vance, known as a critic of support, did not raise the issue in his speech. Regarding foreign and security policy, he said that the US’s allied countries will be allowed to bear their responsibilities and that free rides will no longer be offered to countries that take advantage of the American taxpayer.

In his speech, Vance cultivated plenty of economist populism and assured that the new Republican Party would fight for the American worker.

“We’re building factories again and putting people to work building American products for American families. We are preventing China from building its own middle class at the expense of American families,” Vance said.

The party’s presidential candidate, Donald Trump, did not reveal his vice presidential nominee until Monday, the same day the party officially confirmed the nominations of both men. Trump has now been chosen as his party’s presidential candidate for the third time.

Vance in his speech also cultivated topics that were popular in the rhetoric of the previous speakers of the meeting day. On Wednesday, the most popular topics in the speeches of Republican politicians were the situation on the country’s southern border and illegal immigration.

The governor of Texas, the second most populous state in the United States Greg Abbott criticized the Democratic president in his speech Joe Biden border policy of the administration.

“Biden has welcomed rapists, murderers and terrorists, and the price we’ve paid has been terrible,” Abbott said.

In his speeches, Abbott brought up Texas’ disputes with the federal government over border control and the busing scandals, in which Abbott sent illegal immigrants on buses to Washington and other liberal big cities.

“When Biden and Kamala refused to come to the border to look at the crisis they created, I took the border to them when I started busing illegal entrants to Washington and other safe haven cities. And those buses will continue to run until our border is secured! Abbott told the cheering crowd.”

Republicans the son of a presidential candidate Donald Trump Jr. has said in a speech at the Milwaukee caucus that the assassination attempt on his father last weekend revealed his father’s true nature.

“They say that you cannot know how to act in a dangerous situation until you have encountered one. What was my father’s instinct? Not running or cowering, but showing the world that the next president of the United States has the heart of a lion. That the next president has the courage to put America first. He showed not only his own character, but also the character of America.”

At the beginning of Trump Jr.’s speech, his daughter, the granddaughter of the presidential candidate, also took the stage to speak I guess Trumpwho talked about his family relationship with his grandfather.

Although the theme of the evening was foreign policy, there was little talk about the war in Ukraine. In the video that opened the evening, it was said that when Donald Trump was in power, Russia did not dare to attack Ukraine.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich according to the war in Ukraine has been worsened by the political failures of the Biden administration.

“A growing coalition of dictatorships is actively trying to defeat America. The Russian dictator launched the deadliest war in Europe since World War II. In the face of these threats, Biden has adopted one failed policy after another,” Gingrich said.

Trump himself arrived at the arena of the party meeting on Thursday at four in the morning Finnish time. Trump still had a bandage on his ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt.

Trump was also seen in front of the cameras on stage before the session began. At the time, Trump gestured silently to the mic, apparently rehearsing for his appearance the next day.

Trump’s speech will be at the end of the party convention on Thursday evening local time, i.e. early Friday, Finnish time.

The son of a presidential candidate Eric Trump said on Wednesday For CBS News, that his father doesn’t have stitches in his ear. According to Eric Trump, his father called his injury “the worst earache he’s ever had.”

“It was down to the millimeter that he didn’t lose his life. The ear certainly doesn’t feel good,” Eric Trump said.

Vance has profiled himself as one of the Senate’s most vocal critics of support for Ukraine. In an article published in the New York Times in April in his writing he argued that US industrial production capacity was insufficient to produce enough weapons for Ukraine to win. In addition, Ukraine lacks the necessary number of serviceable men, Vance said.

In the letter, Vance said both the U.S. and Ukraine should recognize that Ukraine’s goal of restoring its 1991 borders is a “fantasy” given the mathematical reality of war.

“The White House has said time and time again that it cannot negotiate with Russia Vladimir Putin with. This is absurd. Joe Biden’s administration has no viable plan for the Ukrainians to win this war. The sooner the American people face this reality, the sooner we can fix this mess and negotiate peace,” Vance wrote.

On Wednesday in the US media was toldthat the sitting vice president of the United States, a Democrat Terrible Harris has agreed to three possible dates for a televised debate against the new Republican vice presidential nominee. The channel for the debates would be CBS News.

So far, Vance, a Republican, has not locked in any date for the debate.

Democrats would have screen space in the vice-presidential debate. The party’s position became difficult in view of the upcoming presidential election, when President Biden performed poorly in a televised debate against Donald Trump last month.