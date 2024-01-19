US Presidential Election | Nikki Haley: I'm not going to be anybody's vice president

Nikki Haley, who previously worked as the US ambassador to the UN, has campaigned hard in the state of New Hampshire.

The Republican Party presidential candidate Nikki Haley not going to take the former president Donald Trump's vice president if Trump returns to the White House.

According to Reuters, Haley made the comments during her campaign tour on Friday in the state of New Hampshire.

“I don't want to be anybody's vice president. That's out of the question,” Haley told her constituents in Amherst, according to Politico and The Washington Post.

According to Reuters, Haley has previously stated that she is only seeking the position of US president in the elections.

Trump's Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the UN during the presidential term, has been campaigning hard this week in the state of New Hampshire, where the primaries will be held next week. According to polls, Haley's popularity in New Hampshire is significantly closer to Trump than in Iowa, where Haley came in third place.

Late Monday local time, Trump took a clear victory in the Iowa caucuses. Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis took second place in Iowa.

According to Reuters, Haley has an opportunity in the state of New Hampshire to attract more moderate candidates to her side, for whom, for example, Trump's criminal charges may become a threshold issue. According to Reuters, DeSantis has focused his recent campaigning largely on Haley's home state of South Carolina.