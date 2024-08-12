US Presidential Election | Musk interviews Trump, whom he supports, on the X service at night

US presidential election|Trump posted only his second X message since the January 2021 Twitter ban. The message contains a video in which Trump promises to free the United States from a “broken system”.

World richest person, owner of messaging service X and many other companies Elon Musk plans to interview a Republican running for president again Donald Trump early Tuesday morning at 3 o’clock Finnish time. The interview will be shown on the X service.

“There is no script, and no topic is cut off, so it should be very entertaining. If you have specific questions, put them in the discussion field,” states Musk in his X message.

On Monday evening Finnish time, there were more than 7,000 comments in the discussion thread, and people seemed to have a lot of questions. User X, who declared himself a supporter of Trump, for example, listed 27 questions, of which here are the first and last:

“President Trump, how important is it to you that the voters let you be governed by Republicans [kongressin] House and Senate? How do you hope history will remember you?”

The X user, who is clearly opposed to Trump, hoped that Musk would ask: “Do you think a senile 78-year-old should run for president?”

of the United States, A citizen of Canada and South Africa, Musk has According to Forbes magazine assets worth about 200 billion euros, which clearly makes him the richest person in the world. He owns, for example, the electric car company Tesla and the space industry company SpaceX.

Musk bought the X service, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022, after which the service has been criticized for turning into a much more contentious discussion platform than before, both in Finland and around the world.

Musk has begun to enthusiastically support Trump for president with tens of millions of dollars. He has also been spreading many election-related conspiracy theories, says the Center for Countering Digital Hate organization in his review.

According to the organization, Musk has conveyed false or misleading information in a total of about 50 election-related messages in the first half of this year. For example, he has claimed that the Democrats are trying to cheat in the elections by “importing” illegal voters to the United States and that voting by mail would be particularly vulnerable to election fraud. Musk’s messages like this have been viewed on X about 1.2 billion times, the organization says.

While striving running for president in 2020, Trump repeatedly claimed that there was massive election fraud. The claims were not supported in the courts, but they resonated with tens of millions of Americans, many of them believes to them still.

On January 6, 2021, angry Trump supporters occupied the Capitol and tried to stop the Democrat Joe Biden confirmation of election victory. Twitter executives at the time let Trump stay curfew to the message service.

When Musk was able to buy the service for himself, he let Trump back into X, but Trump has mostly kept his communications to his own Truth Social platform. Trump has only posted two posts on X since January 2022, one of them — a campaign video — coincidentally on Monday of this week.

The video tells how Trump is the victim of a big manhunt, persecuted by a “broken system”.

“They are trying to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They are trying to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump’s voice says in the background of the dramatic video footage.

In the past, Trump has published his arrest photo on X in one of his many criminal cases. The image has become popular among Republicans desired sight on the side of t-shirts, coffee mugs and other products. Many consider Trump the victim of a “witch hunt”.

Musk has also been criticized for his actions during the British riots. He, for example shared the fake newsaccording to which the British government would consider sending rioters to a detention camp set up on the Falkland Islands. Musk soon deleted his post.

Musk also shared a video about the riots with the caption: “Civil war is inevitable.”

The fake social media posts are believed to have fueled the far-right riots, which began after the Cardiff, Wales-born son of Rwandan immigrants stabbed three girls to death in the town of Southport on July 29.

Donald Trump will face the Democratic vice president in the election Horrible Harris. Currently, the national poll average showing Harris a good two percentage point lead over Trump.