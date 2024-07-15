US Presidential Election | Media: Both Trump and JD Vance’s candidacies are now official

US presidential election|Vice presidential candidate JD Vance, 39, was known as a writer before becoming one of the youngest US senators.

Donald Trump has been officially chosen as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate and a senator from Ohio JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate at the party convention in Milwaukee, says CNN. Politico according to Trump got the necessary number of delegates behind him in the afternoon local time.

Trump revealed on his own Truth Social platform that he had chosen Vance as his vice presidential candidate just a little before making it official.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided that Senator JD Vance from the great state of Ohio is the best person to fill the office of Vice President of the United States,” Trump said at Truth Social.

In his social media post, Trump mentioned, among other things, Vance’s service as a Marine and background in business in technology and finance.

Trump is now the third time in a row as the driver of the Republican Party in the presidential elections. Trump has thus been deciding the broad lines of his party for almost a decade since he won his first primaries and became a presidential candidate for the first time in 2016.

Many expected Trump to reveal his choice before the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday, but in the end the revelation had to wait until the beginning of the convention.

Vance is one of the youngest members of the US Senate and the youngest senator of his party, which was previously considered one of the reasons why he could be chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the 78-year-old Trump.

Vance has made a political transformation in recent years, because at the beginning of his political career he belonged to the Republicans who strongly opposed Trump, says, among other things Politico. Since then, however, he has turned into a solid supporter of Trump.

Vance expressed in 2016 that he didn’t see Trump offering many solutions. Later, the voice changed on his watch. Vance himself has claimed to have experienced a genuine change of heart about Trump, but critics see the senator as a cynical opportunist and turncoat who changed his positions when the political wind shifted.

Before his change of heart, Vance had called Trump an idiot and expressed concern that Trump could be “America’s Hitler”. Later, Vance has been profiled as an absolutely loyal supporter of Trump.

“If you’re fighting against Trump or the candidates he recommends, don’t ask for my help,” he has said.

39 years old attorney has accused Trump of attempted assassination of the president Joe Biden.

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022. Before his political career, he was known as a writer whose memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” was also made into a Netflix movie. Vance has built an image of himself in public as a person who rose from rags to riches.

During Trump’s presidency, he served as his vice president Mike Pence. However, Trump felt that Pence had betrayed him at a crucial moment when he did not agree to interfere in the confirmation of electoral votes in the Senate at the end of 2021. Pence was never considered a credible option for Trump’s vice presidential candidate in this year’s elections.

Vance has been one of Trump’s most effective “attack dogs” in Congress and promoted populist ideology. Among other things, he has opposed immigration, demanded Christianity as the cornerstone of public and private morality, and opposed support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.