US Presidential Election | Media: Biden will announce his intention to seek another term on Tuesday

According to sources in The Washington Post newspaper, the president’s aides have been preparing to start the campaign for a long time.

of the United States president Joe Biden plans to announce his intention to seek an extension, probably next week, The Washington Post newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the campaign announcement is planned to be made on Tuesday in the form of a video. Biden’s assistants have been preparing the announcement and the start of the campaign for a long time, for example by meeting closely with the president and his spouse Jill Biden with.

The president has hinted for a long time that he intends to apply for a further term, but no official announcement has been made. Biden’s inner circle has discussed the schedule of the announcement, because on the other hand, the earlier the announcement is made, the more fundraising time the president’s campaign would have.

On the other hand, a later announcement could elevate Biden above the political fray as Republican candidates battle for their own party’s nomination.

By the end of his second term, Biden would be 86 years old, i.e. the oldest president in the history of the United States.