US Presidential Election | Kennedy, who gave up the presidential race, appeared on stage with Trump

US presidential election|Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who previously supported Donald Trump, admitted at a campaign event that he does not agree with Trump on everything.

On Friday announced the suspension of his election campaign Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at night Finnish time to the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Arizona.

In his speech, Kennedy, who had previously supported Trump, praised the former president and said that he and Trump share the same views on foreign policy, government censorship and “stopping the chronic disease epidemic”, reported CNN.

Kennedy said he met with Trump after the assassination attempt on him and a second time in Florida weeks later, when they discussed their shared values.

Kennedy admitted that he does not agree with Trump on everything, which is why the topics of the conversation were the things that unite the men, such as stopping the disease epidemic and safe food.

“Don’t you want a president who will make America healthy again?” Kennedy asked the audience at a Trump campaign event

Trump told the crowd that he plans to ask Kennedy to join a panel that will examine “the decades-long increase in chronic health problems” such as autoimmune diseases, autism, obesity and infertility.

As an independent Kennedy, who ran for the White House as a candidate, said when giving up the presidential race that he didn’t think he had a realistic path to winning the election.

Kennedy’s family circle is not happy with the decision. of the New York Times according to some of Kennedy’s siblings are criticizing their brother’s decision on Instagram, saying that he is betraying the values ​​that their father and family hold most important.

Trump just had time to thank Kennedy for his support.

“I want to thank Bobby, it was very nice. He’s a great guy that everybody respects,” Trump said CNN’s by.