US Presidential Election | Kennedy suspends his campaign and endorses Trump

US presidential election|“I don’t think I have a realistic chance of winning,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraws from the presidential race, the news agency Reuters reports. He is suspending his campaign.

“I don’t think I have a realistic chance of winning,” Kennedy, 70, said in a speech on Friday.

In his speech, Kennedy announced his support for the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

TuesdayKennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan reported that Kennedy is considering withdrawing from the race. Shanahan also said that Kennedy was considering becoming a Trump supporter.

Trump has announced that Kennedy would have a job in his administration in the event that Trump is elected president.

His support Kennedy would probably be given a few percent of voters. In the swing states, which are very important for the election result, Kennedy’s support is the highest at eight percent, HS said on Wednesday citing surveys conducted by The New York Times (NYT) and Siena College earlier in August.

Kennedy’s resignation does not mean that the votes will fall directly into Trump’s camp, professor at the John Morton Center of the University of Turku Benita Heiskanen estimate on Wednesdaywhen speculation about the situation intensified.

According to him, Kennedy’s supporters are specifically voters who are fed up with the two-party system.

“You can’t assume that RFK [Kennedyn] voters would automatically vote for Trump.”

Attracting Kennedy supporters is especially important for the Democrats.

“Democrats always need more popular votes than Republicans, that’s just the way the electoral math works. Hillary Clinton got three million more votes in the 2016 election and still lost,” Heiskanen said on Wednesday.

Kennedy is a former president of the United States John F. Kennedy nephew. Kennedy’s father, on the other hand, was a former US attorney general Robert F. Kennedy. Both of the older Kennedys were assassinated.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is known, among other things, for believing in conspiracy theories related to the corona pandemic and vaccines.