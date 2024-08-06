US Presidential Election | Kamala Harris’s running mate is Tim Walz

US presidential election|Timothy “Tim” Walz, 60, is the second-term governor of Minnesota. Before entering politics, Walz worked as a teacher and as a non-commissioned officer in the US Army National Guard for over 20 years.

of the United States vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris has chosen the governor of Minnesota as his vice presidential candidate By Tim Walz, the US channel CNN says based on its sources. CNN’s information is also reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP, for example.

Timothy “Tim” Walz, 60, is the second-term governor of Minnesota. Before entering politics, Walz worked as a teacher and as a non-commissioned officer in the US Army National Guard for over 20 years.

Walz served in the US House of Representatives from 2007 to 2018. He campaigned and worked especially to promote veterans’ issues.

He was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and served in the position, among other things, after making global headlines of George Floyd during a murder case.

I waltz the advantage is his contrast with Harris, who comes from Democratic-winning California. Politico According to Walz, he represents the kind of rural person “you might run into at a barbecue in the Midwest.” Walz has won several tough elections against Republicans in Minnesota.

Since his gubernatorial campaign, Walz’s politics have been quite progressive. Walz, who previously opposed the tightening of gun laws, now supports a complete ban on automatic weapons, the right to abortion and, among other things, free school meals.