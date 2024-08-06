US Presidential Election | Kamala Harris has two options left to run for vice president

US presidential election|Senator Mark Kelly has dropped out of the race.

of the United States vice president and the Democratic party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed down her possible vice presidential candidates to two, reports the Reuters news agency based on its own sources.

The governor of Pennsylvania is still in the race Josh Shapiro as well as the governor of Minnesota Tim Walz.

Harris is expected to announce his choice no later than Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear with his chosen candidate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Harris messaged his supporters late Monday US time that he had not yet made his choice.

Joshua “Josh” Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of Pennsylvania, who has been touted as Harris’ potential running mate in recent weeks.

Shapiro’s shares are especially growing due to his status and popularity as the governor of the Libra state.

Before the governor’s position, Shapiro served, among other things, as Pennsylvania’s attorney general.

Shapiro, for example, is an advocate of abortion rights and supports softening the penalties for cannabis, but has also defended the broader right of parents to choose their children’s school, unlike Democrats in general.

If elected, Shapiro would be the first Jewish vice president of the United States.

Timothy “Tim” Walz, 60, is the second-term governor of Minnesota. Before entering politics, Walz worked as a teacher and as a non-commissioned officer in the US Army National Guard for over 20 years.

Walz served in the US House of Representatives from 2007 to 2018. He campaigned and worked especially to promote veterans’ issues. He was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.

Walz’s advantage is his contrast with Harris, who comes from Democratic-winning California. Walz has won several tough elections against Republicans in Minnesota.

Since his gubernatorial campaign, Walz’s politics have been quite progressive. Walz, who previously opposed the tightening of gun laws, now supports a complete ban on automatic weapons, the right to abortion and, among other things, free school meals.