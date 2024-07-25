Kamala Harris Releases First Campaign Video Criticizing Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially announced that she will run in the upcoming presidential election and has published the first video of her election campaign on the X social network.

The 90-minute clip opens with photos of Harris smiling in front of an American flag. The soundtrack is the opening of Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” to which Harris began and ended her first speech to campaign staff. The vice president’s voiceover begins the speech by saying, “In this election, each of us faces the question: What kind of country do we want to live in?”

Harris goes on to say that there are people who believe that the United States should be a country of chaos, fear, and hatred. In the background are images of presidential candidate Donald Trump and Republican James David Vance, whom Trump has nominated for vice president. Harris says that the United States chooses freedom.

Photo: Kevin Mohatt / Reuters

Harris outlined a number of points in her election program

Freedom to be safe from gun violence. Freedom to make decisions about our own bodies. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty. Where we can all afford health care. Where no one is above the law. Kamala HarrisVice President of the United States

The final sentence appears as images of newspaper headlines appear on the screen saying “Guilty” or “Indicted” against Trump.

As before said Democratic strategist and Biden’s 2020 campaign lead pollster Celinda Lake said Harris, as the first female vice president and woman of color, and as attorney general, is especially powerful when her profile is fighting. “People really like her that way,” the expert said.

Harris and Trump traded blows

On the first day of the campaign, the vice president called her opponent a criminal. “I was elected attorney general, and before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on criminals of all stripes,” she said, declaring Trump one of them.

Trump, for his part, predicted the destruction of the United States if Harris wins the election. According to him, she will reopen the borders and destroy the country. In addition, like the “corrupt” current President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, according to him, is not fit to lead. Trump called the current American leader the worst in history and noted that it would be easier to defeat Harris than Biden.

Russia has spoken out about Harris’s candidacy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that the politician is not known for his love for Russia. He drew attention to the fact that the statements of the US presidential candidate were full of rather unfriendly rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexei Chepa, expressed the opinion that the chances of the US Democratic Party to win the presidential race are constantly falling. Harris’s chances of winning are lower than Biden’s, Chepa emphasized. The deputy also admitted that now they will begin to discredit her in every possible way, since there have never been women presidents in the US.