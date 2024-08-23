US Presidential Election | Kamala Harris attacked Trump: “They are out of their minds”

US presidential election|Kamala Harris received the Democrats’ presidential nomination and promised as president to repeal restrictions on the right to abortion and to pursue an “active” foreign policy.

Terrible Harris officially received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party convention in Chicago on Friday morning Finnish time. At the same time, he made perhaps the most important of his speeches so far.

“I promise to be president for all Americans,” Harris said when accepting the nomination.

“I promise to always put the interest of the nation before the party and myself, to hold sacred the basic principles of America, from the rule of law to free and fair elections and a peaceful transition of power.”

Party meeting during has often been brought up Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Harris also brought up the events in his speech. Harris warned the caucus about Trump and recalled how Trump tried to reverse the election results four years ago.

“Donald Trump tried to throw away your vote. When he failed, he sent an armed mob into the US Capitol, where they attacked law enforcement.”

Harris became a defender of the middle class in his speech. According to him, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is not on the side of the middle class, but prefers billionaires like himself.

“A strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success. Building a strong middle class will be a central goal of my presidency,” says Harris.

Harris promised, among other things, to lower the price of medicine, food and housing, and to protect social security.

Abortion right the restrictions imposed was one of the most talked about topics during the week of the party convention. In his speech, Harris claimed that Trump and his supporters are seeking to restrict access to birth control, ban abortion drugs and enact a national abortion ban, “with or without the help of Congress.”

“They’re out of their minds,” Harris said.

“We trust women, and when Congress passes legislation to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law,” Harris promised.

The Democratic presidential candidate also spoke about immigration, which has been considered one of his weak points.

According to Harris, he and Joe Biden had drafted a tough immigration bill that was blocked by congressional Republicans because Trump did not want to give up his electoral weapon against the Democrats. Harris promised to reform immigration laws as president.

In foreign policy Harris promised to be active.

“I will make sure that America always has the strongest and deadliest military forces in the world,” says Harris.

“Trump threatened to leave NATO. He encouraged Putin to attack his allies.”

Among other things, Harris promised to strongly support Ukraine, the US’s NATO allies. He also assured the party congressmen that he would make peace in Palestine. At the same time, he stated that he was defending Israel’s right to defend itself.

“At the same time, what has happened in Gaza in the last ten months is shocking.”

Harris’ promises also included a fight against Iran and other US enemies. He stated that he is not going to support Trump Kim Jong-un and in the face of dictators like this one.

Harris also shared more personal stories about his family with the audience. His parents, Indian Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican Donald Harris met as students.

After Harris’ parents divorced, he and his sister were raised by his mother by Maya Harris in a working-class neighborhood in San Francisco with the support of neighbors.

“She taught us to never complain about injustice, do something about it,” Harris said of her mother.

According to Harris, her parents’ experiences in the civil rights movement motivated her to study law. He says he wanted to become a prosecutor to protect innocent crime victims.