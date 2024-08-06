US Presidential Election | Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held their first campaign event together

US presidential election|Harris and Walz are now officially the Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees.

of the United States vice president Terrible Harris and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz held their first joint campaign meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania early on Wednesday Finnish time.

Harris informed Finnish time on Tuesday evening that he chose Walz as his vice presidential candidate.

The Democratic Party also announced on Tuesday that Harris and Walz are now officially the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates in the November presidential election. The matter was reported on, among other things, by several US media.

The Democratic presidential campaign said at the same time that Harris and Walz had raised $20 million for their campaign since Walz’s selection was announced on Tuesday.

At a campaign event Harris commented on why he ended up choosing Walz as his vice presidential candidate.

Harris said CNN’s stated that he was looking for a partner who, among other things, “helps build a brighter future”, a leader “who helps unite the nation” and a person “who fights for the middle class.”

Harris pointed to Walz, standing behind him, as he said he had found the kind of leader he described.

Harris in his speech described the Democrats as “underdogs” in the November elections. However, he assured that he knew what they were up against in the presidential race.

Harris also said the campaign is “not just a fight against Donald Trump,” but “a fight for the future.”

He said he will fight for affordable housing, health care and child care.

Tim Walz referred to his personal history when introducing himself as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

He told the audience about his time as a teacher and coach, as well as his experiences as a military veteran.

According to CNN, Walz used his personal history to try to break away from the Republican nominee to Donald Trump.

Walz said in his speech that he can’t wait to debate the Republican vice presidential nominee By JD Vance with.

Walz also thanked Harris for “bringing back the joy,” referring to Harris’ campaign for president Joe Biden to give up the candidacy in July.