The current vice-president and the one who wants to replace him clashed on the management of the epidemic, but also on the economy and social issues.

The presidential campaign is accelerating. US Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, the Democrat who is running for office, clashed Wednesday, October 7, during a debate with the stakes increased tenfold by questions about the age and shape of Donald Trump and Joe Biden , the vice-president being called upon to replace the president in the event of death or incapacity. But it is above all the management of the Covid-19 that has animated the discussions, as since the start of the electoral campaign.



“Americans have witnessed what is the biggest failure of any presidential administration in our country’s history.”, launched from the outset the Democratic senator of 55 years, who would be the first woman to become vice-president of the United States in the event of victory of Joe Biden on November 3. Instead defending the Trump administration’s measures, Mike Pence, 61, accused Kamala Harris of “undermine trust” Americans in a vaccine currently in the works. Democrats accuse the White House of wanting to bypass procedures to have a vaccine ready before the ballot.

Former prosecutor accustomed to sharp indictments, Kamala Harris blamed her opponent for the death toll of more than 210,000 which makes the United States the most bereaved country in the world by the pandemic. Mike Pence has been in charge of the White House crisis unit in charge of fighting the coronavirus since February. He once again thrown the blame on China, promising to make him “accountable”.

Eight days after the first face-to-face meeting between the Republican President, 74, and his Democratic opponent, 77, who had turned into verbal fist fight, the duel between the running mates gave rise to exchanges on the merits, more calm , although firm. “Mike Pence has won a lot”, assured Donald Trump on Twitter, recovering from the coronavirus and confined to the presidency.

Mike Pence WON BIG! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

“Kamala Harris, we are all proud of you tonight”, Joe Biden tweeted. But in fact, the debate did not bring out an apparent winner, at a time when the Republican “ticket” must absolutely catch up with its increasingly marked delay in the polls. Showing himself courteous, Mike Pence, whose sobriety contrasts with the colorful personality of Donald Trump, even “congratulated” Kamala Harris, daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, for her candidacy “historical”, as the first black running mate on behalf of a big party.

An impassive face, the outgoing vice-president has often found himself on the defensive to defend the record of four years in office alongside the stormy billionaire. More smiling, Kamala Harris thus contrasted what she considers to be the economic successes of Joe Biden as vice-president of Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 to the policies of the Trump-Pence duo, whose term ends on “a recession compared to the Great Depression”. And she accused the Republican billionaire of leading a policy favorable to the richest.

“I thought it was a debate that had to be based on truth and facts” Kamala #Harris on the offensive against a completely unruffled Mike Pence (as usual)# VPDebate2020 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cSUK1Ga51q – Antoine Llorca (@antoinellorca) October 8, 2020

“From day one Joe Biden will raise your taxes”, replied Mike Pence. Refusing to “to receive lessons” from her opponent, the senator also defended Obamacare, the health insurance law that the Republican administration wants to get rid of. Fervent Christian close to the ultra-conservative current, Mike Pence has put forward his “pro-life” positions by accusing his opponents of supporting “late abortion” reimbursed “by the taxpayer”.

The Democratic senator, for her part, fiercely attacked Donald Trump’s foreign policy. “He betrayed our friends and made friends with dictators across the planet”, she hammered. But at the end of this civilized 90-minute clash, comments on social networks seemed to focus on one detail: the fly that landed for two long minutes on the white hair of the Vice President of the United States.

