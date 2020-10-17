The former vice-president of Barack Obama announced Wednesday evening that he had received $ 383 million in September.

An avalanche of donations for Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate for the White House smashed his own monthly record by raising $ 383 million in September, thanks in particular to a multitude of donations after his first televised duel against Donald Trump. Its campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that, of this sum, 203 million had been paid online. “We have $ 432 million” of available liquidity “at the bank”, she clarified.

Motivated by the first stormy debate against the Republican president but also the death of the progressive judge of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the democratic donors mobilized like never before in the United States. Good news for Joe Biden, who leads in the polls 18 days ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Opposite, billionaire Donald Trump has collected $ 247.8 million, his campaign leader, Tim Murtaugh, announced Thursday evening. It has 251.4 million in cash. Despite the financial advantage and in the polls, Jen O’Malley Dillon hammered it this week: nothing is won yet for the Democrat, “we think the race is much closer” than what is being said on Twitter, she notably tweeted.