By opting for this tax transparency a few hours before his first televised duel with Trump, Biden seems to want to take political advantage of the revelations of the “New York Times” according to which the president paid only $ 750 in income tax. in 2016, the year of his election.

Joe Biden has made public his tax sheets for the year 2019. The Democratic Party’s candidate for the US presidential election released these documents on Tuesday, September 29 on his campaign site, a few hours away from the debate between him and his rival, President Donald Trump. We discover that the former vice-president of Barack Obama and his wife paid $ 299,346 in federal taxes in 2019.

In detail, the couple declared some $ 985,000 in income last year and paid more than $ 346,000 in federal taxes before recovering $ 47,000 in overpayment.

Kamala Harris, California senator chosen by Biden to be his vice president in the event of accession to the White House, has also published her tax notice. Biden’s running mate and her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, reported $ 3.3 million in income last year and paid $ 1.2 million to the U.S. tax authorities.

As for Donald Trump, he has never played the game of tax transparency to which candidates for the White House traditionally submit.

The latter is targeted by explosive revelations from the press on his tax situation. Sunday the New York Times revealed that the president only paid $ 750 in taxes to the federal state in 2016. An extremely low amount obtained by declaring heavy losses for his businesses, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, according to the daily. The newspaper reveals that the president has paid no income tax in ten of the past fifteen years, despite the $ 427.4 million he received in 2018 for his reality show and other sponsorship contracts and license agreements.