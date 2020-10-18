On behalf of the Democratic Party, American presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate (Vice Presidential candidate) Indian-origin Kamala Harris congratulated the Hindus on Saturday for the start of Navratri and once again won the victory of good over evil. Wished to

Biden tweeted on Saturday, “Best wishes to Mary and Jill to all those celebrating the festival in the US and around the world on the occasion of the beginning of the Hindu festival Navratri. Let good be the victory over evil once more and let everyone have a new beginning. ” Biden is a rival to President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

As a former Vice President of the United States in Obama’s administration, Biden was very active in Diwali celebrations at the White House and at his official residence. At the same time, Senator Harris also tweeted and congratulated Navratri.

He tweeted, “Lots of Navratri greetings from Douglas Amhoff and my Hindu American friends and their families! May this holiday inspire all of us to develop our communities and build a new America. “