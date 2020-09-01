Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over riots in Kenosha and Portland. The President of the United States retorts that “Joe Biden is on the side of the radical left.”

US President Donald Trump is expected Tuesday evening September 1 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This city has seen several nights of protests and riots last week, after the police blunder on Jacob Blake. This African-American was shot seven times in the back by an officer on Sunday, August 23.

Three days later, a teenager armed with an automatic rifle killed two protesters. Almost two months before the presidential election, Joe Biden accused Monday, August 31, Donald Trump of fomenting this violence. Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is his first real trip since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic.

He spoke of the protests that set Kenosha ablaze last week, then Portland, Oregon this weekend. He accuses Donald Trump of blowing on the embers and fueling this violence.

Maybe he thinks blatanting the words ‘law and order’ makes him strong.Joe bidenin Pittsburgh

“But his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting like an armed militia in the country shows you how weak he is, accuses the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election. Do you really feel safer with Donald Trump in power? Mr. Trump, do you want to talk about fear? Do you know what Americans are afraid of? They are afraid of catching Covid-19, of getting sick and of dying. And that’s partly because of you. “

Donald Trump looks at this violence and sees a political lifeline. He failed to protect America, so now he’s trying to scare America. pic.twitter.com/BCoO4gS2zE – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump’s response was not long in coming, three hours later, from the White House. “On the Portland events, Joe Biden is on the side of the rioters, and the radical left. It is obvious. For months, Joe Biden has been repeating this monstrous message that it is about peaceful protests. is anarchy. “

In three months since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the riots that followed, maintaining order in the streets of major American cities has become a central subject of this 2020 campaign. A theme that almost eclipses the coronavirus epidemic which has killed 183,000 people and infected more than six million Americans.

US presidential election: Biden attacks Trump – Report by Grégory Philipps