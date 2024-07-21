US Presidential Election | Joe Biden abandons his presidential candidacy

US presidential election|The sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden, is stepping aside from the upcoming presidential campaign.

of the United States Democratic presidential candidate, President Joe Biden abandons the pursuit of the presidential candidacy. He tells about it in X.

Speculation over whether someone could replace the sitting president as the Democratic nominee began when Biden lost a televised debate over the Republican nomination Donald Trump against June 27.

During the debate, there were moments when Biden’s train of thought was interrupted and he searched for his words. The fumbling appearance was estimated to be at least partly due to the advanced age of the 81-year-old president. Biden himself explained his poor performance with travel fatigue.

Even in the days after the debate, Biden’s campaign staff assured the president that he would remain in the race.

US media appealed after the debate, publicly to the president, so that he would withdraw from the race. Media sources including well-known Democratic representatives, among others Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had expressed concern about Biden’s chances of winning.

The news is updated.