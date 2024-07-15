US Presidential Election | J.D. Vance is a hard-line Republican who opposes supporting Ukraine and has called Trump Hitler

US presidential election|Vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is not expected to bring new voters to the Republicans. Some see him as nothing more than an opportunist whose policies suddenly align suspiciously perfectly with those of Trump.

The Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate, senator from Ohio J.D. Vance is a 39-year-old hardline conservative and the embodiment of the American dream who agrees with Trump on almost everything.

Vance, who spent a poor childhood in southern Ohio, served as a military informant in the US Marines in the Iraq war, later studied law at the prestigious Yale University and then worked as a venture capitalist in San Francisco. The news agency Reuters reports on Vance’s background, among others.

He rose to fame in 2016 when he published a memoir that deals with socioeconomic problems in the United States, particularly in his home region of the impoverished Appalachian Mountains. In his book, Vance tried to explain why Trump is supported precisely among poor whites.

Vance is an exceptional figure in Trump’s inner circle because the relationship between him and Trump has not always been warm. Even during the 2016 presidential election, Vance was a scathing critic of Trump.

“I can’t say if Trump is a cynical asshole like [Richard] Nixonwhich wouldn’t necessarily be such a bad thing (and might even turn out to be useful), or America’s [Adolf] Hitler,” Vance reportedly wrote privately on Facebook in 2016.

But by the time Vance himself left to run for senator in 2022, he had turned into a staunch Trump supporter.

For example, Vance has downplayed the January 6, 2021 congressional takeover attempt, the vice president suspected Mike Pence life was ever in danger and accused the country’s judiciary of wrongful treatment of the occupiers.

As a senator, Vance has been one of the biggest opponents of supporting Ukraine, which has not sat well with many Senate Republican leaders. In February, he refused to criticize Trump for encouraging Russia to attack European countries if they do not increase their military spending.

In particular, Vance has supported Trump’s views on trade policy. According to Vance, international free trade has destroyed US domestic production.

Vance he himself has said that he has not had Good luck– a moment when he would have realized that Trump’s policy makes sense, but has previously stated that he criticized Trump more for the way of doing politics than for its substance.

To many Democrats and some Republicans, Vance is nothing more than an opportunist whose policies suddenly align suspiciously perfectly with those of Trump.

For example, as late as 2021, Vance strongly opposed abortion and stated in an interview that rape and incest victims should also give birth to children.

This year, he has again said that he has a positive attitude towards the abortion drug mifepristone, like Trump.

Conservative Vance’s choice is sure not to please all Republicans. He is not believed to bring new voters to the party, and he may even drive away some of the supporters of the moderate wing of the party.

Vance’s choice will please the poor voters of his home regions in the rust belt the most. On the other hand, this has also served as a good link between Republicans and California’s wealthy tech donors.

Trump is believed to like Vance, especially because of his social media activity. Unlike many of the quiet Senate Republicans, Vance is even offensive on social media.

Especially those Republicans who were hoping for a woman or a representative of a minority to be Trump’s vice president will certainly be disappointed with Vance. President of the Trump support gap to Joe Biden has been measured to be greatest among women and black voters.

However, Vance is strongly supported by, for example, perhaps the most well-known media personality of the conservatives Tucker Carlson.

“He understands what themes Trump campaigned on, and unlike most Republicans in Washington, he also agrees with them,” Carlson commented to the Reuters news agency.