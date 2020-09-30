It’s the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden Tuesday, September 29, the political game of our time for many analysts. Tuesday night in Cleveland, United States, there will be no handshake and a reduced audience due to the coronavirus. The 90 minutes of this debate are already shaping up to be very tense. In anticipation, Donald Trump joked about his opponent’s career: “He’s stupid. I always knew Biden was an idiot. He has a lot more experience than me. 47 years in politics and me only three and a half years“.

Yet it is the Republican who will be expected on his own balance sheet. We are talking in particular about its management of the coronavirus with 200,000 deaths in the United States. The economy at half mast, racial tensions and its $ 750 in income tax should also be addressed. Joe Biden, 77, will be expected on his son’s affairs in Ukraine, unproven in the state, law and order after the protests, fear of socialism and his age. “Americans will see who has the stature of a real president, a man like Joe, calm, upright, strong, resilient“Says Jill Biden, his wife. The debates usually have little impact on the end result, but they are very watched.