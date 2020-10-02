Joe Biden takes place of his campaign train, September 30, 2020 in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Joe Biden revives an old American tradition in the American presidential campaigns: he goes on tour by train. In the United States, this is called a “Whistle Stop Tour”. Basically a tour where the stops are marked by the train whistle. The first candidate to use this form of transport to campaign was named William Harrisson in 1836. And then many followed. Harry Truman, for example, in 1948, had made a four-month, 50,000 km rail tour across the United States, with hundreds of cities visited and a meeting at each station from the train platform. Jimmy Carter did it too, like George W. Bush, Barack Obama in 2008 for a very short trip of just a few hours between Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

And so it is Joe Biden’s turn, the day after the debate against Trump. He took his place on an old Amtrak train. Six stages in Ohio and Pennsylvania, in a railway atmosphere. At each station, a small meeting. The Democratic candidate also takes the opportunity to bring guests on board to discuss with them. The Biden train was named the Build Back Better Express, the reconstruction express train. It’s an old way of campaigning here in America, but it makes for some great pictures.

.@JoeBiden & @DrBiden arrives in Pittsburg, Penn. for their third Amtrak station stop on their “Build Back Better Express” tour. pic.twitter.com/X325yXl6GZ – Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden has a very special attachment to the Amtrak company. It has to do with his personal story when, at the end of 1972, he lost his first wife and daughter in a terrible car accident. Joe Biden has just been elected senator from Delaware. He finds himself alone with his two sons who survived the accident and instead of moving to Washington, the 30-year-old widower remains to live in Wilmington to take care of them. But every day, he makes the round trip by train to the capital. 90 minutes in the morning, 90 minutes in the evening, he becomes one of the line’s most loyal travelers. Amtrak employees still remember it. And it’s going to be like that for 36 years, almost until he becomes Barack Obama’s vice president. Biden and the train, it also fits well with the image that the candidate wants to give. Close to people, blue collar workers, workers and America who gets up early.

Donald Trump has been in quarantine since his positive Covid-19 test, announced Friday, October 2. Him, he does not campaign by train. He adapted it with during the 2016 campaign with meetings on the tarmac of airports with his personal plane.

LAST NIGHT: “Macho Man” by the Village People plays as Air Force One rolls up to President Trump’s rally in Duluth, MN pic.twitter.com/s6HMkJhNqo – The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2020

And it was the same this year with Air Force One: the presidential plane lands, a platform is erected. The supporters are there. Speech, music … “Macho Man”, old disco tube from Village People … Then the candidate takes off again. This obviously allows meetings to be chained at breakneck speed. Sometimes two or three in one day.