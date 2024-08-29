US Presidential Election | In an expected TV interview, Kamala Harris promises to appoint a Republican to her government

US presidential election|Biden and Trump did not appoint representatives of the opposite party to their governments.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz have given the expected TV interview to the news channel CNN.

This is Harris’s first interview since he started his election campaign for president a month ago Joe Biden to give up his intentions to strive for the next season. In the past, therefore, Harris has not been allowed to ask questions in public, and journalists have not been able to challenge his statements.

The interview will be broadcast on CNN at four in the morning on Friday Finnish time, but it was advertised by showing short segments several hours earlier.

In an interview among other things, Democrat Harris promises to appoint a Republican to his cabinet if he wins the Republican nomination in the presidential election Donald Trump’s.

“I’ve nurtured a spectrum of opinions throughout my career,” Harris says To a CNN reporter Dana for Bash.

“I think it’s important to get people with different points of view and different experiences at the decision-making table.”

In the United States, it has long been customary for presidents to also appoint representatives of the opposite party to their government. The Washington Post newspaper pointed out in his coverage of the CNN interview that sitting President Biden and his predecessor Trump did not.

Harris also commented very briefly in the interview on Trump’s baseless claims that he had previously emphasized only the Indian side of his identity and “turned black” only recently.

“Same old, tired trick,” acknowledges Harris, whose father is Jamaican and whose late mother was Indian.

“Next question, please.”

In the interview, Harris also defends himself against accusations that his political positions regarding climate change and immigration, among other things, have varied considerably over the years.

“My values ​​haven’t changed,” he says.