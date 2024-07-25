US Presidential Election | “I love my job, but I love my country more” -Biden opened the reasons for his decision to step down

US presidential election|US President Joe Biden gave his first speech to the entire nation in the morning Finland time after he had announced that he would give up the presidential race.

of the United States president Joe Biden opened the background reasons that led to his decision last week in his speech from the White House. On Sunday, Biden announced that he will not seek his party’s presidential nomination.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said early Thursday in his speech to Suomen Time.

He said he would continue as president until the end of the season.

Biden gave his speech surrounded by his family members and close advisers. In his short speech, which lasted about 11 minutes, the president also had time to review his achievements and warn the nation about the future that threatens it.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with his son Hunter Biden after his speech at the White House.

Biden’s there was no anger or bitterness in the speech, although there has been some behind the scenes according to various media.

“Nothing, nothing must stand in the way of saving our democracy. This includes personal ambitions,” he said.

At the same time, however, Biden warned citizens that the future of the state and democracy is uncertain.

United States is at a turning point, according to the president.

According to him, the voters have an extremely important decision in front of them: whether they believe in freedom, democracy, honesty, justice and other traditional values ​​of the United States.

“The great thing about the United States is that kings and dictators don’t rule here. Citizens rule. History is in our hands. The power is in your hands. The whole idea of ​​America—it’s in your hands.”

According to Biden, the greatness of the United States is also represented by the fact that a stuttering child from Scranton, Pennsylvania and Delaware can rise all the way to the White House.

In his speech, the president did not struggle much, although there were some unclear points in it. The speech was mostly loose and emphatic, sometimes emotional.

Biden decided not to seek the nomination, according to his own words, for the sake of both the state and the future of the Democratic Party. The purpose is to make room for “fresh voices, and yes, younger voices” and pass the torch on to a new generation, the president said.

“This is the best way to bring our nation together.”

In his speech, Biden went through selected pieces of the merits of his term. Curbing inflation, creating jobs and helping veterans were mentioned.

Biden stressed in his speech that he will always be honest with the people of the United States. However, the president did not reveal the reasons for his decision on Sunday in more depth.

The president assured that he plans to serve until the end of his term.

Several Republicans have called for Biden’s resignation from the presidency after he announced on Sunday that he would give up his bid for another term. According to Republican critics, the decision to step down would directly mean that the president is unable to serve as president until the end of the term.

Biden also had praise for his vice president Terrible for Harris.

“He is experienced. He’s tough. He is capable. He has been an incredible partner for me and a leader for our country.”

Democracy according to the president, defense is more important than any office. By this he was referring to the Republican presidential candidate to Donald Trumpalthough the president did not mention Turmp by name.

Trump, on the other hand, reacted to Biden’s speech on the Truth Social service.

“Kieron Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely comprehensible and so on [sic] bad.”

There was enough criticism from other Republican politicians as well. For example, a member of the House of Representatives Mary Miller criticize the speech message service in X.

“Biden claims he is ‘saving democracy’ by allowing big donors to pick the Democratic nominee in the backroom, which ignores the wishes of voters. The American people are tired of the Democrats’ constant lying and deception.”

“Americans are in trouble, and our country is headed in the wrong direction. In addition, replacing President Biden with the Vice President With Kamala Harris only worsens our problems, which include an open border, weakness abroad and crushing inflation at home,” wrote the Republican senator Lindsey Graham in X.

Graham, on the other hand, also said that he respects Biden’s decision not to seek another term. According to him, the president has tried to do his best for the United States.

Democrats and Biden’s supporters, in turn, praised the president’s speech on social media. The campaign account of Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Harris shared a clip of Biden’s speech In the X service.

“Infernal Speech”, wrote author Stephen King in the same service.

“Thank you, President [Joe Biden]”, messaged the governor of California, who was predicted to be Harris’s vice-presidential candidate Gavin Newsom in X.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi according to Biden has been one of the most significant presidents in the state’s history.

“With love and gratitude, I pay tribute to President Biden. He has always believed in American opportunity and empowering people to achieve what they want,” Pelosi said. in X.