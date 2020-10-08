US presidential election HS correspondents talk live about the debate of the vice presidential candidates – see studio at 7.45

The United States In the election debate, the vice-presidential candidates faced Finnish time on Thursday morning.

Republican Donald Trumpin vice president Mike Pence faced a Democrat Joe Biden paired with Kamala Harrisin. The debate on the vice presidential candidates was predicted to be more interesting than usual, especially since incumbent President Trump has contracted covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

HS analyzed the live broadcast of the debate on the vice presidential candidates at 7.45 p.m. HS’s Washington correspondent is discussing Anna-Sofia Berner as well as former correspondents Laura Saarikoski and Pekka Mykkänen. The studio discussion will be hosted by HS’s foreign editor Petja Pelli.