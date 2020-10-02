The outgoing president has promised to find the cure before the November 3 election, to the point of making it his main campaign argument.

We don’t say it too loudly because it’s still the White House, but in the corridors, we think no less. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine … Donald Trump has only this word in his mouth”, whispers to franceinfo a regular speaking from the main tenant of the premises. “There is not an intervention where he does not speak about it, it is obvious.” During meetings, “not much else catches his attention”, go so far as to notice some members of the American administration*, according to what reports Washington post. It must be said that the 45th President of the United States has made a sacred commitment by promising to provide a vaccine against the coronavirus to his 330 million fellow citizens before the end of the year. And if possible even before the November 3 election.

Donald Trump clings to it so firmly that he had it inscribed in black and white in his program*, in the section entitled “Eradicate Covid-19”. “I noticed that he starts briefings by mentioning the vaccine when it is not necessarily the news of the moment “, certifies David Smith, accredited journalist at the White House for the British daily The Guardian. “It’s like he’s stronger than him.”

He is obsessed with the vaccine, he comes back to the subject as soon as he can.David Smith, Washington correspondent for “The Guardian”to franceinfo

Even its meetings now take on the appearance of medical conferences. “He’s coming soon”, he promised, Monday September 21*, to the inhabitants of Swanton (Ohio) who came to applaud him. Rebelote the next day, 400 kilometers further east, near Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania): this time he came to praise this “vaccine” in the process of being manufactured and distributed “in a record time”. We counted: at Fayetteville* (North Carolina), Saturday, September 19, he said the word “vaccine” thirteen times in two hours, or once every nine minutes. Ten days later, the billionaire also did not hesitate to touch a few words during the first presidential debate between the two candidates for the White House. “We are a few weeks away from having this vaccine”, he congratulated himself, his pout satisfied.

US President Donald Trump provides a television update on the progress of the coronavirus vaccine on September 18, 2020 (RAPHAEL GODET / FRANCEINFO)

The electoral context is as follows: before the start of the campaign, “the president had planned to focus his speeches on his good results in economic matters, with a low unemployment rate and growth”, lists Benjamin Toll, professor of political science at Wilkes University (Pennsylvania). Except that the Covid-19 epidemic, which has already killed 200,000 people in the United States, “all jostled”, forcing the candidate to change his strategy in order to hope to stay four more years at the head of the country.

He got it into his head that a vaccine could work in favor of his re-election. After having been widely criticized for its management of the epidemic, it is a bit of a way to make up for it.Benjamin Toll, professor of political scienceto franceinfo

“With this vaccine race, we have completely left the medical field, the matter has become political”, adds Benjamin Toll. In fact, Donald Trump seems ready for anything, like that night in Pittsburgh, when he maintains his freaks that Joe Biden would at least put “two, three or four years” to find a vaccine if it was elected in November (from 1:23 ‘).

A little later and much more cash, he will even affirm that “Democrats don’t want the vaccine”. This is false, but it hits the mark: the activists, red masks flocked with the famous “Make America Great Again” (“Make America Great“), nodding. “If I were in his place, I would do the same. I would be fixed on it”, loose Shannon Wright, elected Republican who dreams of sitting in a few weeks in the chair of mayor of Baltimore (Maryland). “He knows that finding a vaccine would allow the country to get better “, she explains, replacing a book entitled … Trump’s enemies.

At the back of the premises, which take on the appearance of a HQ as the boxes filled with equipment for the campaign are unpacked, a man, cropped hair, also judges the president “offensive and credible ” on this topic. He admits “not to understand that some reproach him for wanting to heal people”.

On the Democratic side, opinions concerning Donald Trump are obviously very different. Its management of the pandemic “totally disqualify”, sharply launched his opponent, Joe Biden, during a speech at his home in Wilmington (Delaware), September 23*. “The first responsibility of a president is to protect the American people. And he won’t.”, he explained.

The governors of the states of New York and Michigan demand for their part a congressional investigation* on management “politicized” of this crisis by the White House. “Who is still fooled?”, asks Jennifer Blemur, the president of the Young Democrats of Washington DC who appreciates “Moderately the ‘He’s going to save America’ hit”. “He’s waving the promise of the imminent arrival of a vaccine. It’s dangerous. It’s become ‘Doctor Trump’, but no, he’s not a doctor!”

I find it a bit shameful to use the vaccine argument to campaign.Jennifer Blemur, President of the Washington DC Young Democratsto franceinfo

Wesley Beggs, his counterpart in Florida, where part of the election will once again be played out, also finds “all that low enough”. “It is a sort of distraction for him, as thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the health crisis. Anyway, it doesn’t sound serious. “

The medical profession fails to swallow his stethoscope when the billionaire president puts on the white coat to talk about the injection. “Usually, he doesn’t believe in science, but that suits him, so he uses it”, breaths Stefan Flores, emergency doctor in New York, mobilized on the front of the epidemic since March. If his words are harsh, it is because he still has in mind this exit of Donald Trump who, last April, tried to play publicly “coronavirologist”. President suggested then that the patients receive injections of disinfectant and ultraviolet rays into the lungs, as we rushed up field hospitals in “the city that never sleeps” to accommodate thousands of patients. “We doctors were vexed at the level of disinformation the president had spread to the general public. He has no expertise “, explains Stefan Flores.

We know that Donald Trump is ready to change his mind to be more popular.Stefan Flores, emergency doctor in New Yorkto franceinfo

It is also to calm the presidential ardor that nine laboratories have published a common text*, at the beginning of September, committing them to respect the strictest protocol: “We, the undersigned biopharmaceutical companies, wish to clearly affirm our current commitment to develop and test potential vaccines against Covid-19 in accordance with high ethical standards and rigorous scientific principles”, can we read in this press release at the bottom of which the CEOs of AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi have affixed their signature. In other words, there is no question of accelerating the pace because there is an election.

Money is not a problem, however: Donald Trump took out the printing press ($ 18 billion, according to Bloomberg*) to speed up searches as much as possible. His special operation “Warp Speed” (“beyond the speed of light “) mobilizes thehe resources of the administration, the army and the private sector. Something of “big and fast”, comparable according to him to the famous “Manhattan Project” which allowed the United States to manufacture the first atomic bomb during World War II. Over 100,000 people had been hired at the time.

AT To date, three Western manufacturers have made good progress: AstraZeneca (partner of the British University of Oxford), Moderna (partner of the American institutes of health) and the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance. Nevertheless, even if clinical trials are conclusive before November 3, the dose distribution will initially be “very limited “ and reserved for certain priority populations, specified* Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heard in mid-September by members of the Senate.

If you ask me when Americans will generally be able to start benefiting from the vaccine to get back to normal life, I would say that you can probably consider this to be the case at the end of the second trimester or in the third trimester of 2021.Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionbefore the US Senate

“There is what Donald Trump wants, and there is what the health authorities can do. The difference is big“, allows the doctor Stefan Flores to intervene. Wanting to politicize the vaccine issue too much, the president-candidate can also cast doubt on its effectiveness. A study, published on September 10 by the Kaiser Family Foundation*, indicated that 62% of Americans were concerned about pressure exerted by the federal government on the drug approval authority (the Food and Drug Administration) to approve a vaccine without ensuring its effectiveness and its harmlessness. Another poll, unveiled on September 17 by the Pew Institute*, reveals that nearly half of Americans would refuse the injection if the vaccine were available today. Last May, they were only 27% to affirm it.

Shannon Wright, Republican candidate for mayor in Baltimore, Maryland, checks campaign materials, September 19, 2020 (RAPHAEL GODET / FRANCEINFO)

At the question “If the vaccine came, would you be willing to try it?”, Baltimore Republican candidate Shannon Wright first observed a few seconds of silence, before replying to franceinfo that she would prefer to wait until he was “sure”. Tom Kennedy, delegate to the republican convention in August and Facebook group administrator “Baltimore City for Trump 2020” (330 members), gives the same answer: “Not now”. He ensures that the vaccine is not elsewhere “not really people’s priority” that he meets, unlike “economic problems and violence.”

