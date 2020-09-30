Upgrade
US presidential election “Hold your head already”, “Your son was thrown out of the army” – HS compiled the most harsh speeches in the election debate

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
in World
0

No words were spared in the first election debate in the U.S. presidential election.

The United States sitting president Donald Trump and a Democratic counterpart Joe Biden the first election debate on Wednesday did not avoid barking and talking.

Trump commented abruptly on Biden’s speeches, and Biden, who remained calm most of the time, could not restrain his words.

“Hold your head already,” Biden sighed as Trump interrupted him at the beginning of the election debate.

Trump again raised Biden’s son Hunter Biden army-era: “Hunter was thrown out of the armies,” Trump said. Joe Biden was nervous and immediately denied the claim.

HS compiled the most heated speeches in the debate for the video.

Look also the initial reactions of the HS Editor-in-Chief and the correspondent to the debate:

.

