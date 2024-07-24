US Presidential Election | “Harris spoke to listeners about ‘us’ while Trump talks about himself” – Expert analyzes Kamala Harris’ speech

US presidential election|According to a communication expert, Kamala Harris knows how to address her listeners personally. He also avoids emphasizing himself and speaks of the Democrats in the we form.

Democrats a likely presidential candidate Horrible Harris the opening speech of the presidential election campaign in the angelic state of Wisconsin on Tuesday was strong in both content and rhetoric. Expert in English communication, entrepreneur Raisa McNab analyze a speech of less than 15 minutes for HS.

The we spirit

“In the speech, the general attention was drawn to the fact that Kamala Harris paints accurate pictures and gives a lot of examples. He used a lot of colloquial language, and all the words were easy to understand.”

According to McNab, Harris creates messages so that speaker and audience are one.

“He spoke about us and emphasized to the listeners that he, the possible future president of the United States, is the same crowd as the Wisconsin listeners. This is a great contrast contender to Donald Trumpwho speaks about meof himself.”

“Kamala Harris focused on speaking to the people who are in the high school hall in Milwaukee, and she spoke to those present several times, which makes the atmosphere personal, even though the whole world was watching.”

“The whole speech is about what kind of country the American people want,” McNab summarizes.

The speech began humbly

McNab describes the beginning of the speech as humble.

“Kamala Harris began the speech with a tribute to the sitting president For Joe Bidenof which he is the vice president.”

Harris said it “has truly been the greatest honor of my life to serve as our President Joe Biden’s Vice President.”

“Already at this point we can hear how Kamala Harris concretizes things with examples. He says that Joe Biden has accomplished more in one term than any other president in two terms. “

Yes we will

Many remember the former president of the United States Barack Obama’s the “Yes we can” phrase that became a symbol of the 2008 presidential election campaign.

“The effective sentences and colloquial language of Kamala Harris’s speech had echoes of former President Barack Obama’s speeches. Harris skillfully used thought-provoking phrases such as: “yes we will”, “we will win”, “when we fight, we will win”.

“Every word is considered, because he doesn’t say when talking about the future if but he says when. This emphasizes the fact that things happen, and they are true,” says Raisa McNab.

“A common effective tool for English speeches is the ‘rule of three’, i.e. listing three things, and Kamala Harris uses it as well. He says that his United States is a country of freedom and compassion and a functioning rule of law – and Trump’s is a country of chaos, fear and hatred.”

Harris emphasizes his background as a prosecutor

When Kamala Harris started talking about herself as a counter force to Donald Trump, she loaded the listeners with examples of how she has acted as a prosecutor and the attorney general of California.

“Harris created an image of himself as an experienced expert in the middle of the speech. Otherwise, he avoids emphasizing himself, but talks about the Democrats in the we form,” says McNab.

Later, Kamala Harris spoke about herself twice, and that’s when she paints a clear picture of how she would act as president.

“He told how he is the one who will sign the new abortion law, legislation and people can see Kamala Harris sitting in the President’s Oval Office signing the law. Second, he said how strengthening America’s middle class is “the defining factor of my presidency,” McNab describes.

What doesn’t Kamala Harris say?

“What is said in a speech is important, but what is not said is also important,” says Raisa McNab.

Kamala Harris focused on talking about domestic American policy issues of interest to the middle class. He talks about how an asthmatic child or grandparents with diabetes should receive treatment.

“It’s worth noting that she didn’t say anything about foreign policy, the military, China or her own background or the fact that she’s a woman,” McNab lists.

A happy performance

Kamala Harris had a smile on her lips almost the entire speech.

“Even though he talks about big and difficult issues, he conveys the feeling that the campaign is positive and is progressing well”.

Raisa McNab points out that Harris started repeating slogans that the crowd got excited about. He also waited calmly if the audience went wild for some part of the speech. This is what Obama also did in his speeches.