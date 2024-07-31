US Presidential Election | Harris only has five leading candidates for vice president: HS presents the names and backgrounds

Kamala Harris is in a hurry to find a lively vice-presidential candidate for herself. A decision is expected in the next few days.

of the United States vice president and likely presidential nominee of the Democratic Party Terrible Harris is currently considering his options as a vice presidential candidate.

Harris is expected to make his choice within about a week. Democratic Party has promised will confirm his presidential candidacy no later than August 7, and Harris’ vice president should also be clear by then.

According to media reports, Harris is believed to have five main candidates for his vice presidency. HS introduces who they are.

Josh Shapiro at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Josh Shapiro

Joshua “Josh” Shapiro51, is the first-term governor of Pennsylvania, who has been heavily promoted as Harris’ potential running mate in recent weeks.

Shapiro’s shares are especially growing due to his status and popularity as the governor of the Libra state.

Last in April as many as 57 percent of Pennsylvanians felt Shapiro was doing a good job as governor — including 42 percent of the state’s Republicans.

Philadelphia Inquirer – magazine, Republicans consider Shapiro to be the Democrats’ strongest vice presidential candidate nationwide.

Before the governor’s position, Shapiro served, among other things, as Pennsylvania’s attorney general. As Minister of Justice, he promoted, among other things, the legal case related to the sexual abuse of the Catholic Church and fought Donald Trump’s quite prominently against federal law reforms, the encyclopedia describes Britannica.

Shapiro’s politics are moderate for Democrats. He is characterized as a devout Jew.

Shapiro, for example, is an advocate of abortion rights and supports softening the penalties for cannabis, but has also defended the broader right of parents to choose their children’s school, unlike Democrats in general.

Mark Kelly being interviewed by reporters at the US Capitol on Thursday.

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly60, is a senator from Arizona and a former astronaut and Navy fighter pilot with the military rank of commodore.

As Harris’ vice president, Kelly would represent veterans, which is valuable across party lines in the United States. Kelly flew a total of 39 sorties in the Persian Gulf War.

Kelly served as a NASA astronaut from 2001 to 2011 and has flown into space four times, according to his On his NASA resume.

Kelly is also a moderate Democrat. He has advocated for stricter gun laws, especially after his wife, then-Rep Gabby Giffords was the target of an assassination attempt in 2011 and had to give up his seat in the House of Representatives.

For example, Kelly supports the free right to abortion, but it is objected to some border and economic initiatives of the Biden administration also publicly.

Pete Buttigieg in Maryland on April 5.

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration Peter “Pete” Buttigieg, 42, is also a former Navy SEAL. Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan, has the military rank of lieutenant.

Buttigieg became famous as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with a population of about one hundred thousand, from 2011 to 2019. He was elected mayor when he was only 29 years old. He said he was gay in the middle of his season in 2015.

Buttigieg also ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election and won the first Democratic primary in Iowa.

At the age of 38, Buttigieg became the youngest Secretary of Transportation in the history of the United States. As a minister, he has been partially responsible for the historically large trillion-dollar infrastructure programs of the Biden administration, but he has been criticized for issues such as rail and air traffic.

Buttigieg is a progressive Democrat. Among other things, he supports the right to abortion and the right to vote for those convicted of a crime and opposes the death penalty.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay US minister. In 2021, he left his position as a minister for a two-month paternity leave after adopting twins with his spouse.

Andy Beshear at a Democratic campaign event in Georgia on Sunday.

Andy Beshear

Andrew “Andy” Beshear, 46, is the second-term governor of Kentucky. Before serving as governor, Beshear served as Kentucky Attorney General from 2015 to 2019 and before that as an attorney.

He was elected Minister of Justice with a difference of only about 2,000 votes, 50.1 to 49.9 percentage points. Beshear was also narrowly elected governor of Kentucky with 49.2–48.9 percentage points.

Beshear supports the death penalty and does not support a complete ban on automatic and semi-automatic weapons. However, Beshear is in favor of allowing gambling, for example, and was strict about restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear’s position on abortion worries some Democrats. American by NBC News according to Beshear, he does support abortion rights, but he does not like to talk about the topic and has deliberately left it out of some of his campaign ads.

Beshear represents Kentucky, a traditionally Republican state.

Tim Walz in Minnesota in December.

Tim Walz

Timothy “Tim” Walz, 60, is a second-term governor of Minnesota. Before entering politics, Walz worked as a teacher and as a non-commissioned officer in the US Army National Guard for over 20 years.

Walz served in the US House of Representatives from 2007 to 2018. He campaigned and worked especially to promote veterans’ issues.

He was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and served in the position, among other things, after making headlines worldwide of George Floyd during a murder case.

Walz’s advantage is his contrast with Harris, who comes from Democratic-winning California. Politico According to Walz, he represents the kind of rural person “you might run into at a barbecue in the Midwest.” Walz has won several tough elections against Republicans in Minnesota.

Since his gubernatorial campaign, Walz’s politics have been quite progressive. Walz, who previously opposed the tightening of gun laws, now supports a complete ban on automatic weapons, the right to abortion and, among other things, free school meals.

Amy Klobuchar in New Hampshire in 2020.

Someone else

Many of the most famous governors, such as Michigan Gretchen Whitmerof Maryland Wes Moore and North Carolina Roy Cooperhave refused the vice-presidential candidacy.

A well-known governor of California Gavin Newsom would not be a good choice for Harris, as both are from California, which would complicate voting processes. The 12th Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits the electors of any state from voting for both president and vice president from their own state.

Outside of politics, the Harris campaign it is believed having contacted at least a retired admiral William McRaven68, who answered al-Qaeda’s leader Osama bin Laden from a fatal operation in 2011.

Since his retirement, McRaven has been an active political debater and former president Donald Trump’s critic. According to media reports Joe Biden considered him for defense minister before finally choosing the former general Lloyd Austin’s.

Among sitting politicians, a long-term senator from Minnesota has been spotted as a candidate Amy Klobuchar64. Along with Harris and Whitmer, Klobuchar is one of the best-known Democratic female politicians.

One politician mentioned in the name exchange is a Georgian senator and pastor Raphael Warnock, 55. The problem for him would be that if he were to give up his seat as a senator, he would be replaced by a Republican at the choice of a Republican governor. That would undermine the Democrats’ chance of keeping their slim majority in the 100-member Senate, 33 of which are up for grabs in November’s congressional elections.