US Presidential Election | Harris is believed to be more critical of Israel over the Gaza situation than Biden

US presidential election|In the Harris camp, it is hoped that the difference with Biden’s Israel policy would bring the votes of young people, Arab Americans and progressives to Harris in the November elections.

of the United States the likely Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris took a stand on the situation in Gaza on Thursday, vowing that he will not be silent about the war.

“Images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away from these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to suffering,” Harris told the news outlet CNN’s by.

Harris’ comments, which he made at a news conference after meeting with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahushed light on his point of view on the politically divisive issue of the war between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip since October.

In October, Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages.

United States is a close ally and military supporter of Israel, from which the sitting president Joe Biden has received a lot of criticism from the left wing of the Democratic Party.

The Harris camp hopes that separating from Biden’s Israel policy would bring Harris the votes of young people, Arab Americans and progressives in particular in the November presidential election, says an American NBC News.

A complete reversal of the country’s Israel policy is not coming, even if Harris is elected president.

The difference is believed to be in the tone of the speeches: Harris is believed to be more willing than Biden to criticize Netanyahu and express sympathy for the Palestinians, NBC News reported Monday.

There were signs of this on Thursday, when Harris commented on the situation in Gaza. Harris had stressed to Netanyahu the importance of a ceasefire. However, at the press conference, he also emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself and the United States’ unwavering support for the country.

Harris’s attitude towards Israel is probably influenced by the fact that his spouse is Doug Emhoff Jewish. When Harris became vice president after the 2020 election, Emhoff became the first Jewish vice president’s spouse, according to NBC News.

“When it’s about Israel, Harris has very moderate views,” describes a senior researcher Aaron David Miller From the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank to NBC News.

“To the left of what Biden is willing to do, but significantly to the right of those who advocate that we need to impose costs and consequences on Israel so that we can make it clear that we are a superpower and they are not.”

Miller adds that Harris has remained an advocate of traditional US support for Israel. For example, in April, when Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles, Harris emphasized the unwavering support of the United States for Israel.

Thursday In his press conference, Harris emphasized the complexity of the situation in Gaza.

“Too often the conversation is binary when the reality is anything but, so I’m asking Americans to encourage efforts to become aware of the complexity, nuance and history of the region,” Harris said.