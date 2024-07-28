US presidential election|US Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, repeated her hope on Saturday that Donald Trump would agree to a televised debate with her.

of the United States vice president and likely Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris spoke Saturday at his campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts.

According to AFP, Harris also took a stand in his speech to Donald Trump. Trump spoke at a cryptocurrency conference in Tennessee on Saturday.

Harris emphasized that he is Trump’s underdog as a presidential candidate.

“However, this is a people’s campaign. Donald Trump has resorted to some wild lies that he claims were found in my past. I think some of the things that he and his supporters are claiming are just outlandish,” Harris said.

Harris has already described Trump’s aggressive rhetoric as “strange” before, after he announced his intention to run for the presidency of the United States Joe Biden to give up the race.

Among other things, Trump has claimed that Harris supports the execution of babies as a comment on Harris’ views on abortion. Harris has said that he opposes plans to ban abortion. According to Trump’s claim, Harris wants to allow abortions in the eighth and even ninth months of pregnancy and even after birth.

Harris reiterated Saturday that he also hoped Trump would participate in a televised debate with him on Sept. 10. Trump has previously refused to attend, citing that Harris is not yet officially the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

“I hope he reconsiders because we have a lot to talk about (with him),” Harris said.

78-year-old Trump expected to face 81-year-old President Biden in a televised debate. It has been said that Trump was sure of winning the debate. Instead of Biden, it would be 59-year-old Harris against him.