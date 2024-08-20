Tuesday, August 20, 2024
US Presidential Election | Gaza protesters tried to break into the Democratic convention site

August 20, 2024
US Presidential Election | Gaza protesters tried to break into the Democratic convention site
The police quickly subdued the protesters who reached the outer riot fence.

Stateside In Chicago, protesters managed to briefly break through the outer riot fence at the Democratic convention site on Monday evening local time.

The policemen who came to the scene quickly subdued the demonstrators who opposed Israel’s actions in the Gaza war. According to a correspondent of the AFP news agency on the spot, a hundred protesters rushed to the riot fence from a larger march of thousands of people.

“The police were immediately there and took over the situation. At no point was the inner fence reached, and there was no threat of intrusion,” said the Chicago police press release.

The police later moved to a park near the meeting place to clear it of protesters.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the meeting later today. The party meeting ends on Thursday. Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris made a surprise appearance to the party congress representatives. In his short speech, Harris thanked Biden for his work as president of the United States.

The party meeting will be held at the home arena of the NBA team Chicago Bulls and the NHL team Chicago Blackhawks.

